Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all difficulty modes explained

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia The Lost Crown tackles difficulty in interesting ways by letting players decide how they want to play. In other words, the Metroidvania title can be made as challenging or as easy as someone wants. This lets players of all demographics and skill ranges enjoy the latest mainline entry in the iconic action-adventure series from Ubisoft.

This guide details all the difficulty modes available in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Additionally, we also take a look at what parameters each difficulty mode alters and how this affects the challenge that players face.

All Prince of Persia The Lost Crown difficulty modes explored

Players should make a pick depending on their skill level (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

The game features five distinct difficulty modes to select from at the start. They are as follows:

Rookie: This Easy mode minimal challenge and is intended for those who primarily want to enjoy Prince of Persia The Lost Crown's exploration and narrative elements.

This Easy mode minimal challenge and is intended for those who primarily want to enjoy Prince of Persia The Lost Crown's exploration and narrative elements. Warrior: The default experience for the game or the Normal mode.

The default experience for the game or the Normal mode. Hero: A robust challenge awaits players in this mode, and it's equivalent to Hard in other games.

A robust challenge awaits players in this mode, and it's equivalent to Hard in other games. Immortal: The hardest pre-defined difficulty mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

The hardest pre-defined difficulty mode in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Custom: Allows players to tweak each value independently to control how their experience will turn out. Includes the additional option to control Athra Gain.

Each consists of varying combinations of the following parameters:

Enemy Damage: Controls how much damage enemies deal to the protagonist Sargon. Can be toggled between values of 0.5 to 2.

Controls how much damage enemies deal to the protagonist Sargon. Can be toggled between values of 0.5 to 2. Enemy Health: Governs enemies' health pools; higher numbers make foes tanky and harder to defeat. Can be toggled between values of 0.1 to 2.

Governs enemies' health pools; higher numbers make foes tanky and harder to defeat. Can be toggled between values of 0.1 to 2. Environmental Damage: Changes the damage taken from environmental hazards like spikes. Can be toggled between values of 0.5 to 2.

Changes the damage taken from environmental hazards like spikes. Can be toggled between values of 0.5 to 2. Parry Difficulty: Determines how easy it is to parry. Can be toggled between Easy, Normal, and Hard.

Determines how easy it is to parry. Can be toggled between Easy, Normal, and Hard. Dodge Window: Decides the invulnerability period when dodging. Can be either Long or Normal.

Decides the invulnerability period when dodging. Can be either Long or Normal. Athra Depletion Rate: Athra is the resource used to perform special attacks. Taking damage depletes it. This option allows controlling how fast it ticks down or alternately not causing the gauge to deplete at all. Pick between Off, Slow, Normal, Fast, and Very Fast.

Athra is the resource used to perform special attacks. Taking damage depletes it. This option allows controlling how fast it ticks down or alternately not causing the gauge to deplete at all. Pick between Off, Slow, Normal, Fast, and Very Fast. Athra Gain: Only available under the Custom difficulty setting. Controls how fast Sargon gains Athra by performing actions. Can be toggled between the values 0.5 to 2.

Lastly, here are the values that make up each difficulty:

Rookie

Enemy Damage: 0.5

0.5 Enemy Health: 0.5

0.5 Environmental Damage: 0.5

0.5 Parry Difficulty: Easy

Easy Dodge Window: Long

Long Athra Depletion Rate: Off

Warrior

Enemy Damage: 1.0

1.0 Enemy Health: 1.0

1.0 Environmental Damage: 1.0

1.0 Parry Difficulty: Normal

Normal Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Off

Hero:

Enemy Damage: 1.5

1.5 Enemy Health: 1.0

1.0 Environmental Damage: 1.5

1.5 Parry Difficulty: Normal

Normal Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Fast

Immortal:

Enemy Damage: 2.0

2.0 Enemy Health: 1.5

1.5 Environmental Damage: 2.0

2.0 Parry Difficulty: Hard

Hard Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Very Fast

Custom (default):

Enemy Damage: 1.0

1.0 Enemy Health: 1.0

1.0 Environmental Damage: 2.0

2.0 Parry Difficulty: Normal

Normal Dodge Window: Normal

Normal Athra Depletion Rate: Off

Off Athra Gain: 1.0

Our review for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is here, so players should go through it to check out if the game is worth buying. It will launch on January 18, 2024.

Pre-purchasers of the Deluxe Edition can get three days of Early Access, meaning they can dive into Sargon's adventure on January 15, 2024. Also, check out our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown preorder guide to know more. The game will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.