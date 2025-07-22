Avatar: Fire and Ash's first trailer to be screened along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps exclusively

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third part of the popular franchise, is set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025. The first trailer was recently screened to the press at Disney's New York and LA offices. It has been confirmed that the trailer will be screened before the showing of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases this weekend.As reactions and descriptions soar in for the first trailer, several prominent points from the film have come to light. From new characters to the rising conflicts in Pandora, the trailer hints that this time, the Na'vi clans will be fighting against each other.The first trailer also introduced the film's villain, who is expected to bring more challenges to Jake Sully, Neytiri, and the other Na'vi people.Exclusive screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer to happen before Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First StepsWhile an exclusive look at the trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash was recently shown to the press and at CinemaCon in April, the larger audience will soon be able to witness it as well. In an official announcement on the film's social media account, it was revealed that the first trailer will be screened in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The viewers will get a glimpse of Jake Sully and his family's new challenges with other clans and altercations with those who defected from their clan. The trailer is expected to release online towards the end of July 2025.Avatar made history as one of the highest-grossing films worldwide, winning multiple accolades like the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the British Academy Awards, among others. The cast for the upcoming film includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Britain Dalton.The first trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash delves into Varang, new Na'vi tribes, and moreNew characters and conflicts will be introduced in Avatar: Fire and Ash (Image via X/@officialavatar)The first trailer of Avatar: Fire and Ash gives a sneak peek at what can be expected from James Cameron's third installment in the series. While the first two movies focused more on the Na'vi tribes vs the evil human forces, the new film is set to take a different path, showcasing a struggle among the tribes in Pandora.The trailer firstly announces the entry of two new tribes in the film. The two share an intense rivalry, bringing tension to Avatar: Fire and Ash. Along with them, the trailer also unravels more about the movie's new villain, Varang. Voiced by Oona Chaplin, the character will be one of the first Na'vi antagonists. With her fierce personality, Varang's presence will bring more unique elements to the film. The 2022 film, Avatar: The Way of Water, followed Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children as they met the Metkayina clan and together fought the Resources Development Administration (RDA). In the new film, audience can expect to see the growth of these characters and how they take on the impending challenges within the Na'vi clans.James Cameron talks about Avatar: Fire and Ash and the franchise's futureJames Cameron at Avatar: The Way Of The Water Seoul Premiere (Image via Getty)The popular Avatar franchise became a stellar film in creator James Cameron's career and filmography. Other popular works by him include Terminator (1984), True Lies (1994), Titanic (1997), and more.In a conversation with Deadline, James Cameron spoke about Avatar: Fire and Ash and his future works, sharing that preparations for the fourth and fifth installments were in progress. He mentioned:&quot;We drop the next one December 19th, and we’ll take it from there. I’ve got the scripts and we’ve done preliminary designs on four and five and we’re ready to roll into it.&quot;The director further commented that he plans to continue the Avatar franchise till the viewers enjoy it. He said:&quot;But audiences tastes shift, and maybe the movie won’t exactly be what they want it to be. Who knows? We’ll find out. We always find out the hard way.”While the production team is set to bring the world of Pandora to the audience for a long time, it is anticipated to see how they can connect with the global viewers through the upcoming third film.Stay tuned for more updates.