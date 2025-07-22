Predator: Badlands’ official trailer reveals that the first hunt poses grave trials for Dek and Thia 

The first official trailer for Predator: Badlands was recently released, ahead of the movie's planned theatrical release in the United States on November 7, 2025. Dan Trachtenberg, who directed Prey in 2022, helms the movie, which is a continuation of the Predator franchise. The movie follows the story of Dek, a young Predator outcast, and Thia, a damaged android created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.
The trailer highlights the dangerous challenges the two face on a remote alien planet during Dek’s first hunt, suggesting a narrative driven by survival and unlikely alliances. Filmed by 20th Century Studios, the trailer of the film shows action sequences on a foreign, hostile planet and features images of deadly wildlife and high-tech equipment, including a mech suit similar to technology shown in earlier Alien movies.
About Dek and Thia in Predator: Badlands
Dek, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is one of the members of the Predator species called the Yautja. While in earlier films, Predators are predominantly antagonists, Dek is the protagonist of this film. He is an outcast among his clan and tries to prove himself and gain acceptance.
Thia, played by Elle Fanning, is a Weyland-Yutani Corporation-designed synthetic android. Having endured serious injuries, leaving her without a lower body, Thia possesses great combat and survival abilities. Dek and Thia's alliance shows their contrast: Dek is a taciturn and reserved person, while Thia is a proficient and competent synthetic individual.
Dan Trachtenberg has cited the 2005 PlayStation 2 game Shadow of the Colossus as a key influence on the central relationship in Predator: Badlands. In a July 2025 interview with IGN, he explained that, alongside films, video games have been a major source of inspiration for him.
''As inspired as I am by movies, I’ve been very inspired by video games [like] Shadow of the Colossus, where you have a protagonist paired with someone else who provides color and connection.''
Plot and premise of Predator: Badlands
The film is set on a remote, hostile planet named Kalisk, the Death Planet, as it is aptly called because of the hazardous climate and fauna. Dek, a young Predator misfit, wants to prove himself by tracking down an animal that is called the definitive apex predator, which may be a nod to a connection to the Alien franchise, the Xenomorph.
Kalisk is also inhabited by numerous threats, such as lethal vegetation, airborne organisms, and even soldiers armed with firearms. These threats constitute a dangerous world that Dek has to experience.
Thia accompanies Dek on this adventure. Being a Weyland-Yutani android, she is severely damaged and relies on Dek to guard her. Together, they experience the various dangers of Kalisk. Predator: Badlands will debut on November 7, 2025. It follows the Predator franchise and also connects to the Alien universe because of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and android technology presence.
