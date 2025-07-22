5 most rewatchable Superman movies

With the iconic blue suit and red cape making a comeback in Superman (2025), fans are going back to the roots and rewatching all the more popular installments, dating back to the memorable Christopher Reeve version. Every actor who played the superhero and every director who narrated their stories brought their unique flavor that made these movies a pop culture phenomenon.

The character has seen ups and downs in the live-action franchise, with several reboots trying and failing to scale up into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). With James Gunn's 2025 version, the vision for a bigger DCEU is in place, and fans have to wait and see where it leads. In the meantime, the successful past versions are always around for a rewatch.

From Superman: The Movie (1978) to Superman (2025), here's a ranking based on the pace, memorability, and performances.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Which Superman movies have the most rewatch value?

5) Man of Steel (2013)

Cavill as the superhero (Image via HBO Max)

Despite Henry Cavill bringing an unexpected darkness to the optimistic superhero and the movie's polarizing plot, Zack Snyder's Man of Steel packs a punch. The movie follows Clark Kent's origin story as a Kryptonian and facing his nemesis, the Kryptonian General Zod, whose plan to wreak havoc on Earth could have dire consequences. The movie explores the weight of his responsibilities.

From glorious flight sequences to slick action scenes, Cavill pulls all the stops for his role, even though his version of the superhero seemingly struggles with his purpose. But when fans want a zippy and fast-paced premise, Snyder delivers. Each cast member—Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Diane Lane as Martha Kent—brings their A game.

Ultimately, the captivating cinematography and visual effects make the movie fly by.

4) Superman III (1983)

The protagonist and the antagonist (Image via HBO Max)

Lethal supercomputers and corrupt tech villains become the least of Superman's problems when he comes in contact with Kryptonite, his one weakness. While it doesn't prove lethal, his identity splits into two extremes: The corrupt superhero and the do-gooder Clark Kent.

The rewatchability of the movie lies in the fact that the superhero's ultimate villain is himself. He must confront his demons and come out stronger for the greater good. While fans might argue that the third is one of the less liked movies in the franchise, second only to Superman IV, it doesn't take away from the entertaining action, which director Richard Lester nails.

The movie also has one of the most memorable moments in the franchise: Clark Kent and his alter ego battling it out in a junkyard. Reeve shines in exploring the extreme duality of his roles. While it does not appear to be the most intellectual or plot-driven premise, it is an easy watch, which is why it ranks on the list.

3) Superman: The Movie (1978)

Reeve in the sequel (Image via HBO Max)

Nothing can go wrong with rewatching the original Christopher Reeve version of the beloved superhero. It could be a little slow-paced, but nothing screams "comfort watch" like its classic premise. The plot is simple: Clark Kent is the gentle news reporter by day, and dons an alter ego after hours, saving the world as Superman, an other-worldly man with superhuman strength.

The movie is a great introduction to where it all began for the modern version of the superhero. It might have its flaws, especially in the visual effects department, but the movie is all heart. It gives fans hope, optimism, and belief in the good guys. Every time fans watch it, they can pick up a distinct habit or mannerism that Reeve gives to his two characters.

Whether he's subtly standing up a little taller when he goes from Clark Kent to Superman, or showing more confidence when he takes off his glasses, Reeve truly drives the movie's rewatchability value. His chemistry with Margot Kidder flies off the screen, too. Director Richard Donner sets the stage up for big things.

2) Superman II (1980)

A still from the Donner cut promotions (Image via HBO Max)

The sequel had high expectations, and wasn't received fondly when directors changed from Richard Donner to Richard Lester midway through. However, hindsight proves valuable as the rewatch value peaks in this action-packed version. Superman battles General Zod after he and his minions are freed. They return to Earth to cause destruction, unless the titular character saves the day.

The movie hits every point in the rewatch checklist: It has exaggerated theatrics, a fresh and entertaining vibe, and a great sense of nostalgia, all rolled into one. Terence Stamp as Zod has some of the most unforgettable lines in the franchise, and the characters boast superior powers. However, the best part about the movie is its ability to ham up the action and drama to make it entertaining.

Fans can watch the theatrical and director Donner's cut to get a sense of the two directions the movie might have gone in. Both versions are entertaining and fast-paced.

1) Superman (2025)

Corenswet as the most recent version of the superhero (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

The newest addition gives fans a lot to cheer about. In some ways, James Gunn's Superman goes back to the drawing board and returns with the most classic version of the superhero in David Corenswet. He is as charming as he is awkward. He represents optimism, which is a rare but much-appreciated trait in superhero films.

The premise is simple but catchy: Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) has found a way to discredit the Man of Steel and turn the world against him. With his love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and his sidekick Krypto the dog, the superhero must do what it takes to make the world trust him again.

The rewatchability lies in its crystal-clear visual effects, the Easter eggs that set up the bigger DCEU, and every character nailing their part. The villains are memorable, while being some of the strongest characters in the movie. Moreover, the perfect balance of action and comedic camaraderie makes it an easy watch.

Watch the new Superman in theaters worldwide and other installments in the franchise on HBO Max.

