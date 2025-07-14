10 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in Superman

Superman is a 2025 superhero movie based on the DC Comics superhero character of the same name. It is written and directed by James Gunn and is the first DC Universe (DCU) film that DC Studios has produced as well as the second remake of the Superman movie franchise.

David Corenswet plays Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. In the movie, Superman is forced to prove to everyone that he is their savior when billionaire Lex Luthor has a procedure to change the mind of the people against him.

James Gunn’s Superman isn’t just a fresh start for the DC Universe, it is also filled with clever nods for longtime fans. From brief signs pointing to iconic cities like Gotham to subtle references to DC's classic heroes and fictional brands, the movie layers in plenty of background details.

There are winks to comic creators, familiar logos tied to future villains, and even hints at other DCU shows. Whether it is a mural, a passing line, or a background cameo, these Easter eggs quietly expand the world, teasing connections across the new DC landscape.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Maxwell Lord enters the DCU power game, and 9 other Easter eggs one probably didn’t notice in Superman

1) Maxwell Lord loins the DCU’s power game

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Lex Luthor's Luthorcorp is just one company trying to get its hands on power in Gunn's DC universe. Superman, LordTech logos adorn skyscrapers on computer screens to Jimmy Olsen's. The corporation, and sponsor of the Justice Gang, is led by Maxwell Lord, a main comic book villain and telepath.

The tycoon billionaire only very recently appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 in the role of Pedro Pascal but here is played by James Gunn's brother, writer/director of Superman James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn.

Even though he really does only appear very briefly indeed in a clip towards the end of the movie, he will be playing a larger role in Peacemaker season 2, after John Cena made a cameo as Peacemaker in a news report within Superman.

2) Hall of Justice and the forgotten legends of the DCU

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

When Superman is abducted to Luthor's pocket universe, Lois Lane seeks help from the Justice Gang who just so happen to be hanging out at the Hall of Justice.

Making its first appearance in the 70s animated series Super Friends, this iconic place has served as headquarters for the comic book's Justice League as well as numerous shows in between them like Young Justice and the Arrowverse.

A mural visible in the background of the Hall of Justice scene depicts legendary figures from DC’s past, many of whom are associated with the Justice Society, the precursor to the Justice League.

In James Gunn’s DC Universe, metahumans are established as having existed for centuries, suggesting the presence of heroes long before Superman. Among the figures briefly seen is Wildcat, the heavyweight boxer Ted Grant. The character has previously appeared in live-action form on Smallville, Arrow, and had a more prominent role in Stargirl.

3) Dimensional clues: Is that Mr. Mxyzptlk?

A still from (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The purple and green energy orb that one first noticed floating around on the fringes of Superman's suit which cracked several months ago is seen battling the Justice Gang while Clark and Lois discuss things over a hot cup of cocoa.

Those are colors most heavily associated with Lex Luthor in comics, but the monster's role is more along the lines of the appearance of Solaris, a created, sentient sun who appears in the All-Star Superman comics this film was based on.

While the Tyrant Sun is a future character, there is one thing that Clark mentions which makes us consider that this villain could be a character from DC's past.

Superman refers to the monster as a "dimensional imp," a likely nod to Mr. Mxyzptlk, the fifth-dimensional trickster who has troubled him since his 1944 comic debut. The little demon mostly appears in human form, however, and purple and orange are the hues with which he is most likely to be associated, not purple and green.

However, it is probably not a coincidence that Gunn used the word "imp" here considering what comic book fans would most likely receive from that.

4) Lex Luthor’s presidential paranoia

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

In reference to villains warping reality, Lex Luthor's presidencies during the animated Justice League two-parter A Better World are alluded to via Lex's self-titled book, which is glimpsed briefly in his office.

Each of these episodes initially aired in 2003 and depicted what would happen if Lex Luthor were assassinated in the White House by Superman. In that reality, the Justice League existed as a similar but authoritarian group called the Justice Lords, which the original team was forced to confront.

That is Luthor's worst fear, the reason he is battling the metas to begin with, so naturally, a book documenting Lex's ascent to power would share the same title.

Perhaps he will find time to open another one in Belle Reve, where he has been imprisoned following The Daily Planet’s exposé on his schemes. That is the same prison where Amanda Waller and the Suicide Squad also operate.

5) Enter Stagg: The billionaire behind Metamorpho's past

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Other than Lex Luthor and Maxwell Lord, another villainous billionaire is active within the DC Universe. However, unlike the others, Simon Stagg does not appear in person, at least not yet.

His company, Stagg Industries, is likely to feature in the background, particularly in connection with the character Metamorpho. In the comics, Rex Mason (better known as Metamorpho) was romantically involved with Simon Stagg's daughter, Sapphire.

Stagg ultimately transforms Rex into Metamorpho, making baby Joey, whom Lex manipulates Rex with, Sapphire’s son and Simon’s grandson.

With Metamorpho now part of the Justice Gang and receiving increased attention, Simon Stagg’s involvement may soon follow, potentially bringing conflict to the chemistry-altered hero's arc.

6) Super roundup

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Superman is filled with subtle DC Universe Easter eggs that reference iconic elements from the comics.

Billboards for Jitters Coffee and Big Belly Burger nod to well-known DC locales, while street signs labeled "Ross" and "Waid" pay tribute to comic book legends Alex Ross and Mark Waid, whose work has heavily influenced Superman's legacy.

There is a Gotham City sign in an evacuation scene, and musical touch is added with Clark's favorite group, the Mighty Crab Boys, also on display in Peacemaker and Creature Commandos.

The Comet Trailways sign on the bus is a humorous reference to the shape-shifting horse of Supergirl, Comet. Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel's grandsons also make a quick appearance in a scene at the Daily Planet.

7) Gunn’s guardians behind the voices

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The robots in the Fortress of Solitude are brimming with personality, and this shouldn't come as a shock given the veteran voice actors behind them.

Alan Tudyk voices Robot #4, officially his third assignment within Gunn's newly baptized DC Universe after also providing voice work for Doctor Phosphorus and Clayface in the Creature Commandos series leading up to Superman.

He is accompanied by frequent James Gunn co-stars such as Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, who were in his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as Mantis and Yondu respectively, and Bradley Cooper, who previously appeared in the film as Clark's father in a holographic appearance.

8) Gotham exists: A quiet road sign connects the DCU

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

During the evacuation of Metropolis, viewers might be able to quickly spot a road sign that leads to Gotham City. It serves as a subtle detail for those paying close attention to the background.

The presence of Gotham City also reinforces the interconnected nature of the DCU, with the road sign positioned just beyond Metropolis suggesting that these iconic cities are neighboring locations, likely to be explored further when the World's Finest eventually cross paths.

9) Social media satire in Lex’s world

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

While exploring Lex Luthor’s pocket dimension, a brief scene shows a room filled with monkeys posting negative comments about Superman on fictional social media platforms, using mocking hashtags such as “SuperSh##.”

Though humorous on the surface, the scene can be interpreted as a meta-commentary on the more hostile segments of online fan communities. It appears to subtly reference the online discourse surrounding shifts in the DC Universe, particularly criticisms directed at Superman and newer creative directions.

10) Belle Reve returns: DCU’s deadliest prison mentioned

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

If there is any prison more infamous than Arkham Asylum, it is Belle Reve. Known for housing the most dangerous criminals in the DC Universe, Belle Reve operates under A.R.G.U.S. and is the base for Task Force X, better known as the Suicide Squad.

Inmates are often offered missions in exchange for reduced sentences, though these assignments are frequently considered suicide missions. The facility gets a brief mention in Superman, reinforcing its ongoing role in the expanding DCU.

Superman is now playing in theaters.

