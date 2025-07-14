What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 & 2 release on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The countdown is almost over for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3! The popular Prime Video series will return for its third and last season on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with a two-episode premiere. As the narrative reaches its bittersweet finale, audiences everywhere are eager to find out exactly when they can start watching.

According to showrunner and writer Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release on Wednesday, July 16, at 12 AM PT, 3:00 AM ET on Prime Video. Han announced the release date on Instagram on July 6, 2025, stating:

"Midnights (PT) like this — episodes drop every Wednesday at 12 AM PT starting July 16."

This is a change from earlier seasons, which had at times aired all episodes at once. For season 3, new episodes will follow a weekly schedule, with new episodes released every Wednesday at the same time.

Release timing for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 1 & 2 on Prime Video

Here's when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes 1 & 2 will be streaming worldwide. Below is the release schedule for different regions.

Region Release Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Wed, July 16, 2025 12:00 AM PT USA (Eastern Time) Wed, July 16, 2025 3:00 AM ET Brazil (BRT) Wed, July 16, 2025 4:00 AM BRT UK (BST) Wed, July 16, 2025 8:00 AM BST Central Europe (CEST) Wed, July 16, 2025 9:00 AM CEST India (IST) Wed, July 16, 2025 12:30 PM IST South Africa (SAST) Wed, July 16, 2025 9:00 AM SAST Philippines (PHT) Wed, July 16, 2025 3:00 PM PHT Australia (AEST) Wed, July 16, 2025 5:00 PM AEST New Zealand (NZST) Wed, July 16, 2025 7:00 PM NZST

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the last book in Jenny Han's bestseller trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer. The coming-of-age romance continues to trace Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she undergoes the most emotionally charged summer ever at Cousins Beach.

Finishing her junior year of college, Belly is eagerly anticipating yet another summer with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Her future is all mapped out — until circumstances draw her first love, Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), back into her life. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads.

As the trio confronts unresolved emotions, impending adulthood, and the possibility of permanent change, they must sort out what really holds importance. As old secrets surface, relationships are tested to their limits, and all of the characters will learn to mature.

How many episodes are in season 3?

Unlike its previous seasons, where The Summer I Turned Pretty season 1 consisted of 7 episodes, and season 2 consisted of 8 episodes, the concluding chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty will include 11 episodes in all.

The initial two episodes will premiere on July 16, with one new episode released each Wednesday thereafter. The season finale is expected to premiere on September 17, 2025.

Where to watch?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be available to stream only on Prime Video from July 16, 2025. One will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to watch, which gives access to the entire Prime Video catalog. Below are the Amazon Prime plans (as of July 2025):

Monthly Plan : $14.99/month (includes full Prime benefits like free shipping and Prime Video)

: $14.99/month (includes full Prime benefits like free shipping and Prime Video) Annual Plan : $139/year (save over 15% vs monthly)

: $139/year (save over 15% vs monthly) Prime Video Standalone Plan: $8.99/month (streaming only, no other Prime benefits)

New customers are eligible for a 30-day free trial, which provides them with access to the series without an instant payment. Prime Video is available through the Prime Video app or website on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and streaming devices such as Fire TV and Roku.

