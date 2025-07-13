The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 airs 

After The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiered on Prime Video in 2024, season 3 is set to release on July 16, 2025. The highly anticipated third season will consist of 11 episodes, a "supersized" season, as described by creator Jenny Han.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 continues to follow Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s complicated relationships. This season is about growing up emotionally, losing someone close to you, and the efforts to keep relationships together. Belly is stuck with the two Fisher brothers, and she also has to face the fact that her family has changed since Susannah died.

The themes of love, loss, and personal growth in season 2 gave the characters an added intensity. Belly's struggles with her relationships, especially with the brothers, are explored, setting the stage for dramatic twists in the season's final moments.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Belly’s struggles with Susannah’s death

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

It is revealed at the start of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 that Susannah Fisher has died, leaving the Fisher family to cope with their loss. There is a lot of sadness, especially for Belly, who was close to Susannah.

Now, Belly needs to learn how to deal with the void that Susannah's absence has left. It's hard for Belly to balance how she feels about the people she loves and the changes in her life.

Conrad’s panic attacks and his transfer

After learning that Conrad has been accepted to Stanford University, he experiences a panic attack. He is stressed to the point of leaving his family, and facing his personal issues leads him to withdraw emotionally. He later decides to transfer to Stanford, following Susannah’s wishes for him to "find himself."

The battle over the Cousins Beach House

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Julia Fisher, Susannah’s half-sister (portrayed by Kyra Sedgwick), inherits the beach house following her passing and intends to sell it. The beach house has a lot of sentimental value for Belly and the boys, and they work together to stop the sale.

Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah are all trying to protect their memories connected to the house. The fight worsens when the group discovers that Julia has already started moving the furniture out, but they still want to keep the place.

Belly’s changing feelings for Conrad and Jeremiah

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Belly’s emotional turmoil becomes a central theme of season 2. She begins the season in a complicated place with Conrad. After their breakup in season 1, they try to rekindle their relationship.

However, Conrad’s emotional distance and forgetfulness—like missing important details such as ordering Belly’s corsage for prom—cause the relationship to falter. Eventually, Belly breaks up with Conrad.

As Belly heals from her breakup, she realizes how much she likes Jeremiah, who has always been there for her as a friend. Their relationship grows slowly, with times when they are open and close emotionally, like when Belly kisses him when she is confused and wants to be with him.

Laurel's grief and her writing journey

Laurel, Belly’s mother, channels her grief into writing a memoir titled It’s Not Summer Without You about her late best friend Susannah. It helps her deal with her feelings by giving her a way to let them out.

Laurel deals with her loss and tries to find a new sense of purpose, which is shown throughout the season. She also gets back in touch with Cleveland Castillo, a love interest she met in season 1.

The Boardwalk trip and growing tensions

Belly, Conrad, Jeremiah, and their friends go to the Boardwalk for a day of competitive games. Dance Dance Revolution, Laser Tag, Shoot Your Shot, and Go-Kart are some of the games that the group plays.

During the day, Belly spends private time with both of his brothers. The two of them hold hands on the Tower of Terror ride after making a side bet with Conrad. Even though her feelings for Jeremiah are growing, Belly and Conrad share a tense moment at the games.

Belly and Conrad’s Prom night and breakup

At prom, things between Belly and Conrad finally reach their breaking point. Even though they tried to make up for it, Conrad's actions at the prom made Belly decide to end things for good.

He forgets to bring her orchid corsage, and later, they have a heated talk in which Conrad tells her he can't be there for her. As they are emotionally distant from each other, Belly decides to break up with him.

Taylor and Steven’s relationship blossoms in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

The surprising turn of events in season 2 is that Taylor and Steven are falling in love. Taylor starts to see Steven in a different way after her breakup with Milo. When Steven stands up to Milo and shows his support for Taylor, their relationship gets stronger.

Taylor realizes that Milo doesn't know enough about her to be a real partner because he forgets her middle name, so she lets her feelings for Steven grow.

Belly and Jeremiah’s growing connection

Belly starts to see Jeremiah in a new way as she deals with the effects of her breakup with Conrad. Since they have been through and felt the same things, their friendship grows into something more. Belly realizes that Jeremiah, who has always loved her, might be the person she truly wants to be with.

During a private moment set to Taylor Swift's Delicate, their bond becomes clearer. However, Conrad's return to Cousins and his own emotional problems make things harder for them, creating a messy love triangle in the second half of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Conrad’s decision to leave for Stanford

After giving it a lot of thought and getting support from his family and friends, Conrad decides to take up the offer to transfer to Stanford. He is more stressed about this choice because he has to leave Jeremiah at Finch University and deal with the emotional baggage that comes with his complicated relationships.

Love triangles and unresolved tensions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

A lot is left unanswered in the season finale. Due to a storm, Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly spend their last night together at a motel. This causes more emotional arguments.

Unfortunately, Belly has feelings for both of her brothers. In spite of her growing certainty about how she feels about Jeremiah, the unresolved tension with Conrad makes things more difficult. When the season ends, Belly goes to volleyball camp to start healing and finding out more about herself.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

