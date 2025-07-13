Will there only be 3 seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Details explored

The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for its third season on Prime Video on July 16, 2025. The upcoming season is set to adapt We'll Always Have Summer, the third and final book in Jenny Han’s trilogy. Each season of the show closely follows one book, and season 3 is expected to bring Belly’s journey to its conclusion.

Viewers will see how Belly’s relationship with Jeremiah unfolds as unresolved feelings for Conrad resurface, all while she stands at a personal crossroads.

While this may feel like the end, questions remain about the future of the series. Jenny Han has confirmed that there are currently no plans for a fourth season. However, she has not entirely ruled it out. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on June 10, 2025, Han said:

“Never say never — I never do.”

Lead actor Lola Tung also expressed interest in returning if new projects arise. For now, season 3 is expected to bring closure to the main storyline, while keeping the door slightly open for potential future extensions.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4 chances and current status of season 3

While season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is widely believed to be the final installment due to the show aligning with the three-book source material, Prime Video has not officially confirmed that it is the last season. Promotional materials for the season have referenced it as the conclusion to Belly’s current arc, but no formal statement has ruled out a future continuation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on June 10, 2025, author and showrunner Jenny Han stated:

If the story is there, then I’m there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped.”

Han also highlighted that while season 3 concludes the book trilogy, she is not opposed to exploring these characters again.

“I love working with all these guys, that's at the core of it. I would always welcome working with them on this, or something else. Who knows what the future holds?” she told EW.

Lola Tung, who plays Belly, echoed Han’s sentiments, saying:

“I love working with this group of people and I love working with Jenny. I think it’s such a privilege to be any part of her cinematic universe, so if I was ever asked, I’m there.”

Despite this mutual interest, there are no current plans or concrete ideas for a fourth season. The book series by Han consists of only three novels, and season 3 is set to conclude the adaptation of the final book. Han emphasized that Amazon Prime Video has supported her creative direction and has not pressured her to extend the show beyond its natural endpoint.

“It’s all about doing what’s best for the story,” she said.

Therefore, while Prime Video and the creators have indicated season 3 as the end, the possibility for future projects remains open if new material or inspiration surfaces.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the final book

Jeremiah and Steven share a light-hearted moment at the dinner table in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, highlighting their close bond. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is expected to cover the events from the third and final book in Jenny Han's trilogy. The book, We'll Always Have Summer, concludes the story of Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. Given that seasons 1 and 2 followed the first two books closely, it is likely that season 3 will complete the adaptation.

The new season will begin with Belly and Jeremiah attending college together. According to Prime Video’s official logline, Belly appears to have her future planned with Jeremiah, but things change when Conrad reenters her life. Belly is then forced to make a major decision by the end of the summer.

Jenny Han said in an interview with People published on July 7, 2025, that while some scenes will be faithful to the books, not everything will happen exactly as fans expect.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will also feature developments in side characters’ storylines, including Steven and Taylor.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release date and schedule

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Jeremiah relaxes on a college campus bench while Belly reads beside him, capturing their life as a couple. (Image via Amazon Prime)

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on July 16, 2025, on Prime Video. The first two episodes will be released on that date, and the remaining episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays.

The complete episode release schedule is as follows:

Episode 3: July 23

Episode 4: July 30

Episode 5: August 6

Episode 6: August 13

Episode 7: August 20

Episode 8: August 27

Episode 9: September 3

Episode 10: September 10

Episode 11 (Finale): September 17

This will be the longest season so far, with 11 episodes. Jenny Han will also direct one of the episodes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast details

The main cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 enjoys a day at Cousins Beach, continuing their annual summer traditions. (Image via Amazon Prime)

The main cast returning for season 3 includes:

Lola Tung as Belly

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Jackie Chung as Laurel

There may be returns from David Iacono as Cam, Elsie Fisher as Skye, and Rachel Blanchard in flashbacks as Susannah. New cast members include Isabella Briggs, Kristen Connolly, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta, and Tanner Zagarino.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, 2025.

