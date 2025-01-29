Where was XO, Kitty filmed? A look at the filming locations behind the To All the Boys spin-off

XO, Kitty is a romantic comedy drama series that debuted on Netflix on May 18, 2023. It is a spin-off from the To All the Boys movie series, adapted from Jenny Han’s book trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The new series follows Kitty Song Covey, the younger sister of Lara Jean from the original films, as she embarks on her journey of love and self-discovery.

A touching and humorous coming-of-age tale is set in motion when Kitty visits South Korea to study at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) and learn more about her mother's heritage. XO, Kitty is only available to stream on Netflix.

Filmed predominantly in Seoul, South Korea, the locations in XO, Kitty highlight the city’s rich cultural heritage alongside modern urban landscapes. From school halls to picturesque parks, the series takes viewers through the vibrant streets and hidden gems of Seoul. Notable filming spots capture pivotal moments, including Kitty’s interactions with her friends and love interests.

The storyline of the show centers on Kitty, who travels to South Korea to see KISS in an attempt to honor the memory of her late mother. She negotiates relationships, self-discovery, and love along the way, so making Seoul a major player in her path. Using several Seoul landmarks, XO, Kitty captures the real feel of the city and investigates the dynamic mix of modernism and legacy.

Filming locations of XO, Kitty

Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS)

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

The primary setting for much of XO, Kitty is the fictional Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Although KISS itself doesn’t exist in real life, its campus is represented by multiple filming locations across Seoul. The exteriors of the school were filmed at Kaywon Art School, while interior shots were captured in other parts of Seoul.

The school plays a vital role in the story, serving as the backdrop for Kitty's adventures, friendships, and romantic entanglements. Additionally, the end-of-term talent show scene was filmed at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan.

KISS Library

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

A key location in the series, KISS's library serves as the backdrop for Kitty's intellectual inquiry and personal growth. The library scenes were actually filmed at the National Library of Korea in Sejong, about two hours from the cast's lodging.

The modern, elegant architecture of the library accentuates KISS's visual appeal and improves the learning environment where significant events take place.

Incheon International Airport

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

The scene at Incheon International Airport where Kitty arrives in South Korea is one that will stick in your memory. The busy airport environment is faithfully portrayed, giving it a realistic and engrossing feel.

Kitty's new life in Seoul begins here, showcasing both her excitement and the difficulties she encounters when she moves to a foreign nation.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP)

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

In the first episode, Kitty and her classmates attend a welcome party at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), one of Seoul's most well-known landmarks. DDP, a center of culture in the Dongdaemun neighborhood, is well-known for its exhibitions that emphasize design and modern architecture.

In Episode 2, it also serves as the setting for a dramatic scene in which Kitty has a heated argument before leaving the party.

Common Ground, Myeong-dong

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

Yuri is introduced by the bustling Myeong-dong shopping district while she shops for the show. Common Ground, a famous shopping mall constructed out of shipping containers, served as the location for the filming.

The neighborhood is well-liked by both locals and visitors, and it gives the show a contemporary, hip feel, particularly in scenes where Kitty and her friends go exploring and socialize outside of the school.

Rubik, Paradise City Resort

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

The "Madness Party," which is Min Ho's wild party, is held at Paradise City Resort's Rubik jazz lounge bar. The location for the filming is a chic lounge rather than a real nightclub.

Despite this, the location makes an ideal backdrop for the series' wild party sequences, in which Kitty and her pals enjoy the excitement of liberation and rebellion.

Seojangdae

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

Filmed at Seojangdae, a former military command station, the climb in Episode 4, where the students embark on an adventurous outing, Nestled in the center of Seoul. The area provides expansive views of the city, which give the scene a calm yet dramatic touch as Kitty muses over her relationships and feelings.

Gwangjang Market

One of the filming locations of the series (Image via Netflix)

Kitty’s accidental meeting with her grandmother happens in Gwangjang Market, the oldest permanent market in Seoul. This iconic location serves as the setting for a pivotal scene where Kitty and her grandmother reconnect, setting the stage for an emotional journey into Kitty’s family history.

Plot of XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty follows Kitty Song Covey, who departs Portland to attend KISS in Seoul in an effort to establish a connection with her late mother's past. Kitty's discovery that her mother had been a student at KISS inspires her to investigate her family history.

Kitty encounters obstacles in her relationships with her friends, particularly Yuri and Min Ho, as she endeavors to establish her identity. Kitty is entangled in new friendships, romantic feelings, and a deeper connection to her roots as she unravels her mother's history.

Cast of XO, Kitty

The primary cast of the series includes:

Anna Cathcart as Katherine "Kitty" Song-Covey

Choi Min-young as Dae-heon "Dae" Kim

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Sang Heon Lee as Min-ho Moon

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

Peter Thurnwald as Professor Alex Finnerty Lee

Regan Aliyah as Juliana Porter (Season 2, guest in Season 1)

Philippe Lee as Young Moon (Season 2)

Audrey Huynh as Esther Shim / Stella Cho (Season 2)

Stay tuned for more news and updates on XO, Kitty and similar projects as the year progresses.

