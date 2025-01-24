"Then she is like what's up Yuri?" - When Anna Cathcart from XO, Kitty joked about switching emotions after suffering a heartbreak in the show

The Netflix romantic comedy series XO, Kitty premiered on May 18, 2023, with 10 episodes. It follows American student Kitty Song-Covey as she travels to South Korea to study at the prestigious Korean Independent School of Seoul, while navigating romance, friendships, and family dynamics.

On May 26, 2023, the cast filmed a season 1 ending explained video for Netflix. Anna Cathcart (Kitty), Sang Heon Lee (Min-ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Choi Min-young (Dae), and Gia Kim (Yuri) discussed the emotional airport scene from the season 1 finale.

The cast talked about filming Kitty and Dae's break up scene at the airport, in which the two part ways after calling each other their 'first love.' After taking one last look at the departing Dae, Kitty turns around to find her crush Yuri waiting for her girlfriend Juliana. While watching the scene, Anna mentioned her character's sudden segue by saying:

"Then she is like what's up Yuri? She's like fully in her moment. Thinks no one's at the airport."

Kitty Song-Covey's journey explored in XO, Kitty season 1

In the first season of the Netflix show, Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae Kim, after arriving in Seoul. Dae initially pretends to be the school's rich student, Yuri's boyfriend to help her hide her relationship with Juliana from her parents.

Their pretend relationship causes friction between Dae and Kitty. Nevertheless, the two find their way back to each other in the first season's episode 8. But, Kitty soon realizes that she has caught feelings for Yuri and breaks up with her boyfriend in the season 1 finale.

She tries to confess her feelings to Yuri at the airport, but is interrupted by Juliana's arrival. Meanwhile, Dae's close friend, Min-ho, also develops a crush on Kitty and tells her he loves her in the final moments of the season as they both head back to Los Angeles.

Ana Cathcart was last seen in XO, Kitty season 2

Anna Cathcart and her co-stars returned for the 8-episode second season of XO, Kitty on January 16, 2025. The show's second season features Kitty returning to KISS while still harboring feelings for Yuri. But, this season focuses more on her budding romance with Min-ho and culminates with her reciprocating his feelings.

The new cast members to join the show's second season are Philippe Lee, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Peniel Shin, and Janel Parrish. Also, it saw the return of Noah Centino's Peter Kavinsky and Janel Parrish's Margot Song-Covey from the To All the Boys franchise.

XO, Kitty is a spin-off series of the popular film franchise, To All the Boys, released between 2018 and 2021. The film series was inspired by Jenny Han's book trilogy To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Han serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of XO, Kitty. Its official logline, as per Netflix, reads:

"Following her heart to an elite high school in Seoul, teen matchmaker Kitty learns that life, love and family are more complicated than she ever imagined."

