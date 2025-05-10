7 shows to watch if you liked ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Teenage dreams meet sunny romances in The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-present), which follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin and her life at Cousins Beach, Massachusetts, with the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. As the youngest in the group of four, including her older brother, she is always the odd one out. But things are different when she steps into the spotlight.

The show, based on Jenny Han's book trilogy, explores coming-of-age themes like making mistakes, taking chances, and the dreaminess of a summer that can change everything. While it centers around the love triangle between Conrad, Belly, and Jeremiah, it also weaves friendship, family, and joy into its premise.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty will also enjoy other teenage tales of love, growing up, and tons of drama.

My Life with the Walter Boys, Dawson's Creek, and other shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty

1) My Life With The Walter Boys (2023-Present)

The cast of My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via Netflix)

A car accident kills Jackie Howard's (Nikki Rodriguez) parents and shatters her life in New York City. She is forced to move to rural Colorado to live with the Walters, a large family of ten, where she finds her way out of grief and into limitless possibilities ahead. Things get complicated when she grapples feelings for two very different Walter brothers, the bookish Alex and the jock Cole.

Fans of Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty, with copious amounts of confusion, drama, and swoon-worthy moments, will enjoy Jackie's storyline in this coming-of-age romance drama. Based on Ali Novak's novel (originally published on Wattpad), the show promises great teenage entertainment.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Dawson's Creek (1998-2003)

The cast of Dawson's Creek (Image via Prime Video)

In the fictional seaside town called Capeside, teenagers Dawson, Joey, and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) are best friends trying to navigate the last years of high school. While Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey (Katie Holmes) wrestle with their growing attraction for each other, a new girl named Jen (Michelle Williams) enters, threatening to disrupt the balance.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty looking for nostalgia thrown into the mix will enjoy Dawson Leery's complicated world, with love-triangles, young adulthood woes, and the joys and pains of growing up amidst personal turbulence. Bonus: The shows are both set in beautiful seaside towns in Massachusetts.

Where to watch: Hulu/Prime Video

3) Never Have I Ever (2020-2023)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever (Image via Netflix)

Follow Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) high school misadventures in this coming-of-age romance drama about the loss of her father, her conflicting feelings for Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet), and growing up around complicated family dynamics as a South Asian in the United States.

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans who enjoy Mindy Kaling's take on the fragility of youth, personal identity, and first loves. Both main characters, Devi and Belly, are women of color, adding a layer of complexity and representation to their journeys.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) One Tree Hill (2003-2012)

The cast of One Tree Hill (Image via Prime Video)

In the idyllic town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, tensions run high as half-brothers Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) fight for popularity and a spot on the basketball team. Lucas is in love with Nathan's girlfriend, Peyton (Hilarie Burton), while his best friend Haley (Bethany Joy) falls for Nathan's charms.

The coming-of-age drama focuses on growing up in a small town, multiple love triangles, and the joy of community, underscored by a deeply evocative soundtrack and voiceovers from literary works. For fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty, get ready for nine seasons of high school, adulthood, marriage, and kids for the main characters.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Everything Sucks! (2018)

The cast of Everything Sucks! (Image via Netflix)

A group of misfits in the A/V and Drama clubs at Boring High School, Oregon, take on the complexities of high school, young adulthood, and sexuality in this coming-of-age drama created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan. The show stars Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, and an ensemble cast.

Both The Summer I Turned Pretty and Everything Sucks! explore the immensity of teenage journeys from those who don't exactly fit in, trying to navigate the big emotions that come with growing up. While the show was cancelled after one season, fans love its authentic storylines.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) XO, Kitty (2023-present)

Anna Cathcart as Kitty (Image via Netflix)

Katherine "Kitty" Song-Covey (Anna Cathart) goes on an adventure to South Korea and reunites with her long-distance boyfriend Dae after she wins a scholarship at the Korean Independent School of Seoul. Mayhem breaks loose when she realizes Dae is cheating on her with Yuri, and a mysterious boy enters her life.

The show is a spin-off of the To All the Boys film series, following the story of Lara Jean Song-Covey's sister. Fans of Jenny Han's book-to-show adaptations and creative vision for teenage romances will enjoy XO, Kitty's entertaining premise.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Heartstopper (2022-present)

Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper (Image via Netflix)

Charlie's (Joe Spring) turbulent life as a forcefully outed teenager in Truham High School becomes hopeful when he befriends popular jock Nick (Kit Connor). What starts as an unlikely friendship turns into a hopeful teenage romance. Soon, Charlie finds a queer community in his quest for belonging.

Like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heartstopper is a book-to-show adaptation (authored by Alice Oseman), focusing on the heartaches of teenagers. The show also explores mental health, the importance of community, and finding joy in the ordinary.

Where to watch: Netflix

Prime Video is set to release season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty on 16th July, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

