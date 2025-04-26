"How are you confused between two brothers for three whole years?" — Fans react as 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' drops teaser for its final season

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Prime Video released the official teaser for The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season after a two-year wait, revealing a July 16 premiere date.

The teenage romantic drama centers around Isabelle “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), who spends every summer vacation at a beach house with her family friends, Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), along with their mother. As the teenagers grow older, a love triangle sparks between the trio.

As the teaser went viral, internet users were quick to react. One user rhetorically questioned:

"How are you confused between two brothers for three whole years??? Do you not have friends to talk sense into you???"

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@notsokhushh)

Many netizens expressed their excitement at The Summer I Turned Pretty's upcoming release.

"the motivation i needed to survive exam season and make it to the summer," one netizen commented.

"It’s been such a journey! Excited for the final season!" another chimed in.

Meanwhile, some netizens criticized the show's plot.

"maturity is realising that belly was red flag in the whole story. what does she want actually," a user remarked.

"I can’t deal with love triangles between siblings imagine explaining to your kids you used to date their uncle," another added.

Some commented on the show frequently using Taylor Swift songs.

"do they have blackmail material on taylor swift or something like the cost to use all these songs must be astronomical," one joked.

"is taylor ghost producing this show or does the team have blackmail on her like how is every single song this show uses a taylor song," a fan noted.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season is based on Jenny Han's book We'll Always Have Summer

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on Jenny Han's book series of the same name. The final season is adapted from the third book in the trilogy, We'll Always Have Summer.

The trailer opens where the show left off last season—Belly choosing Jeremiah over Conrad and the pair embarking on a relationship. It features a glimpse into their romance—dancing, kissing, and going on dates—as the show goes through a two-year time jump.

The Summer I Turned Pretty teaser also features another pivotal scene from the book—Belly and Conrad unexpectedly running into each other at the beach house. The clip shows Lola's character, her face covered in chocolate from eating Christmas candy, opening the door to the eldest Fisher sibling.

Conrad, who has been away at medical school, is equally shocked to see Belly. He pauses for a moment before saying, "Hey." A synopsis on Prime Video for the third season reads:

"It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life.

It continues, stating that Belly has found herself at a "crossroad" and has to decide "which brother has her heart." Last month, during her interview with Entertainment Weekly, Han explained that Conrad has been on a separate journey, "rediscovering" himself.

Christopher Briney, Lola Tung, and Gavin Casalegno - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift's music is prominently featured throughout the trailer, highlighting Belly's emotions. Her songs Daylight and Red play during scenes between Belly and Jeremiah, and Belly and Conrad, respectively. The final scene with the younger sibling ends on the line "I once believed love would be burning red" before abruptly cutting to Conrad at the door as Swift sings, "But loving him was red."

The Summer I Turned Pretty showrunner and author, Han, told Entertainment Weekly that while the show is based on the book, some aspects wouldn't match up. She hoped that fans would be "surprised" at some of the changes.

The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

