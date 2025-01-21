What is the hype around Onyx storm? Memes erupt as highly anticipated book sells out within minutes on Target

The latest installment of Rebecca Yarros’ romantic-fantasy Fourth Wing series, Onyx Storm, was released on Monday, January 20. However, shortly after the release, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 21, it caused Target’s website and app to crash.

According to Down Detector, outages were first recorded around 2:45 am, peaking 30 minutes later. The limited-edition collector's edition, which was exclusively accessible through Target, generated significant hype.

Meanwhile, fans who had been waiting for the book for over a year spent the final two and a half hours of the countdown browsing at the Barnes & Noble Union Square. Additionally, bookstores across the nation hosted events where hard copies of the book were distributed to participants at midnight.

Expand Tweet

The book gained popularity on #BookTok, a reading-focused trend on TikTok, further amplifying the excitement surrounding its release. As news spread, people turned to X to create memes about it. Many users expressed disappointment at not being able to complete their purchases.

“Target you will burn. this onyx storm drop was a DISASTER,” wrote one user.

“Tried getting onyx Storm target edition online and they sold out in 30 minutes when I was on the website for 30 minutes trying to pay,” wrote another user.

“How am I supposed to just go back to sleep after wasting 37min trying to get the Onyx Storm special edition and Target f*cking up?” asked one user.

“I stayed up late to buy OnytStorm and Target scr*wed me over,” said one user.

On the other hand, many users expressed their happiness at being able to purchase the book. One user mentioned that it took them 30 minutes to purchase, while another noted that it felt good to see everyone reading the book at the same time.

“Happy onyx storm eve to everyone celebrating!” wrote one X user.

“Everyone on Goodreads changing onyx storm from want to read to currently reading all at once,” said one user, referring to the book reading app.

“Took me 33 minutes, but I got the Target Exclusive Onyx Storm,” stated another user.

“33 damn minutes. That’s how long it took me to order the target edition Onyx Storm. Target needs to do better,” another X user wrote.

Onyx Storm started trending since its release

Target is now facing criticism (Image via Getty Images)

The release of the eagerly awaited book on Monday night was a huge event for book enthusiasts. However, this Target Collector's Edition differs slightly from the Limited Deluxe Edition, which contributed to the excitement.

The edition features a ribbon bookmark to help readers mark their place and a full-color map on its endpapers. Additionally, it has five works of art from artists such as Next Mars Media, Liu Zishan, and Laslo Ludrovan. This unique material uses imagery to transport readers into Yarros' universe.

Expand Tweet

The book also became the largest pre-ordered release from publisher Little Brown since the screenplay for the 2016 Harry Potter production. On January 20, just before the release, Little Brown editorial director Rebekah West told The Daily Telegraph:

“This level of fan devotion hasn’t been seen since the days of Harry Potter.”

Expand Tweet

The third novel in this well-known series tells the story of a young female dragon rider caught up in a magical conflict. It follows Violet Sorrengail, who becomes a champion in the world of dragon riding. Her love interest, Xaden Riorson, is a fellow rider from a rival family.

As the plot reaches a pivotal point, fans are excited to see how Violet will handle the antagonist's increasing menace and the possible corruption of her love interest.

Additionally, Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, the first two books in the series, remain among the best-selling books worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback