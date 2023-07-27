"Did no one tell him about bookmarks": Richard Lawson Twitter likes spark hilarious memefest online

American actor Richard Lawson has been trending online for some time now after he recently liked a few posts on Twitter. However, the Twitter posts that he liked featured explicit content - a fact that became a matter of hilarity for the online community. The situation went out of control as netizens began to react to his likes, following which Lawson deactivated his Twitter account indefinitely.

Richard's likes on the social media platform have already led to a memefest, with many users questioning if someone told him about bookmarks. While one of them claimed that they witnessed the video that Lawson's liked, another expressed their shock after seeing the actor's engagement with the posts.

A reaction to Richard Lawson's likes (Image via Twitter/@queefneyspearz)

Although Richard Lawson has now deactivated his account, he has yet to share any statement regarding the likes. Moreover, the actor hasn't addressed the recent reactions he received from the public.

The news comes at a time after he got divorced from Tina Knowles on July 26, 2023. The duo were married for around eight years.

Netizens have a field trip on Twitter as they react to Richard Lawson's latest engagement with adult content on the platform

As mentioned earlier, Richard Lawson found himself on top of the headlines after he liked a few posts with adult content on Twitter. Despite the actor deactivating his Twitter account already, fans have already noticed his engagement with the posts and took to the platform to comment on the same. The reactions ranged from funny memes to comments under those posts.

With the news now becoming viral across various social media platforms, Lawson's reaction is something that users need to look out for.

GirlTyler @sheistyler I just saw a video of Richard Lawson's likes. I wish I could unsee the video Richard Lawson's likes. pic.twitter.com/xn5ekkOoPM

Lawson is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has been featured in various films and TV shows, including Streets of Fire, Love for Sale, Always a Bridesmaid, Grey's Anatomy, All of Us, Angry Boys, and more.

Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles' divorce and relationship timeline

According to recent reports, Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles are getting divorced after being married since 2015. The latter appealed for divorce on July 26, 2023, and mentioned the date of separation as July 25. She stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Tina requested the court for spousal support and that her name should be restored to Celestine Knowles. Representatives for Richard and Tina are yet to comment on the matter.

The duo started dating in 2013, and after two years, they tied the knot in April 2015 in a wedding ceremony held in Newport Beach, California. The wedding was attended by their family members and Tina's daughter, Beyonce, who shared pictures where her mother and Richard were holding champagne glasses in hand.

Richard Lawson was previously married to former actress and singer Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989. He and Denise had two children, Bianca and Ricky, who were born in 1979 and 1992, respectively. Bianca is currently an actress, while Ricky is a singer.

Tina, on the other hand, married a record executive and businessman named Mathew Knowles in 1980, but the duo separated in 2011. She welcomed her daughter, Beyonce, in 1981, who is a singer and has released several successful albums and singles. Tina and Mathew also have a son named Solange, who is a singer.