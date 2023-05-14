Who is Sofia Carson? American actress and singer will appear as guest mentor in American Idol season 21 episode 18

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the remaining contestants battling it out and delivering incredible performances. They will give it their all to impress judges and viewers and earn enough votes to keep moving forward in the competition.

To help the Top 5 American Idol contestants in their endeavor will be American actress and singer Sofia Carson. She will be seen guiding the contestants on various aspects of their performance, including vocal tones and ranges, song selection, and stage presence.

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the past many years. Many contestants have been a part of the legendary 21-year old franchise and have gone on to become really successful artists with a global fanbase. Season 21 is no different as it has seen many aspiring singers compete throughout the course of the competition.

Sofia Carson has been a part of several Disney shows and films

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talented contestants brave through rounds ranging from the auditions to now making the Top 5. This week's episode of the series will feature the remaining five finalists performing at Disneyland and delivering magical performances from iconic Disney movies.

The competition series is known to bring their alumni or guest artists as mentors to help guide contestants in their performances. This week, American actress and singer Sofia Carson has taken up the duty to ensure she provides feedback and tips and tricks to the Top 5 contestants.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs."

Sofia Carson couldn't contain her excitement while at Disneyland along with the American Idol team and said:

"I'm so excited to be mentoring American Idol's Top 5 this week this week for Disney night. So tune in, it's going to be magical."

The Top 5 contestants battling it out on this week's episode include Wé Ani, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi. Sofia Carson will be seen guiding them on their chosen Disney songs to ensure they receive maximum votes from the audience.

Considering the American Idol finalists are at Disneyland, Sofia Carson seems like the perfect artist to guide them through as she's been a part of the franchise for a very long time. She first appeared on television as a guest cast on Disney Channel's Austin & Ally.

In 2015, Sofia essayed the role of Evie in Disney’s Descendants. The same year, she bagged the co-lead role alongside Sabrina Carpenter in the Disney movie Further Adventures in Babysitting.

The American Idol mentor is well known for her music as well, having released some popular singles and albums, including Love Is the Name, Applause, Glowin' Up, and several others. She also sang all songs from the Netflix film Purple Hearts, and received her MTV Movie & TV award for the film's song Come Back Home.

Speaking about mentoring the Top 5 finalists in the upcoming American Idol episode, she told ABC Action News:

"We always say the magic of Disney for a reason because it is magical. There's magic that exists in these songs intrinsically in the melodies and lyrics and they connect us."

Sofia continued:

"And it's always exciting when someone else gets to sing these songs and make it their own, especially artists like the artists that are our top five on American Idol this year."

Season 21 of American Idol is nearing its end and has seen a lot of talent. With only 5 contestants remaining in the competition, they will have to prove their mettle this week to receive enough votes from viewers and fans, and make it to the Top 3. The audience will have to wait and see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

