American Idol season 21 episode 18 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

The episode will document the remaining contestants chosen from the previous week's episode participate in front of the judges and a live audience. The artists will pull out their best musical skills to impress viewers back home and earn enough votes to keep moving forward.

Episode 18 of American Idol will feature the Top 5 contestants chosen by viewers out of the Top 8 competing against each other during Disney Night. The finalists will head to Disneyland where they will be seen having a fun time while also preparing for their upcoming performances.

By the end of the episode, the Top 3 will be crowned.

The hit ABC series has been on air for over two decades and has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Many contestants who have made their debut on the show have gone on to become established artists with a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw aspiring artists perform in front of the judges - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

American Idol season 21 heads to Disneyland this week

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this time around. The remaining contestants have braved an extremely tough competition, challenges and rounds, including auditions, Hollywood Week and Top 26.

They have continued to give their best until they have now reached the Top 5 for this installment.

Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Wé Ani and Zacharia Smith will head to Disneyland to perfom in the upcoming episode. They will be joined by host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy, Luke and Lionel. They will be seen perfoming to iconic Disney songs as they try to impress a live audience.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"Celebrate the magic of Disney as the Top 5 perform Disney classics LIVE and America votes for the Top 3. Sofia Carson mentors the contestants at Disneyland Resort and Halle Bailey performs."

American Idol is known to bring renowned guests to perform on stage over the past many years. Season 21 has also seen incredible guest performers grace the stage and deliver iconic rendition of their songs. The upcoming episode will see two talented artists take to the stage.

Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles will be seen opening the episode and will perform When You Wish Upon a Star from Disney's Pinocchio. American singer-songwriter Halle Bailey will also be seen in Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, a live-action film where she will be essaying the role of Ariel.

American actress and singer Sofia Carson will be seen mentoring the American Idol contestants and guide them on various aspects of their performance. This includes stage presence, song selection and vocals.

Check out the list of contestants and their song choices for Disney Night, according PEOPLE.

Zachariah Smith - Just Can't Wait to be King from The Lion King and Life is a Highway from Cars Megan Danielle - Carried Me With You from Onward and You Can't Stop the Girl by Bebe Rexha from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Colin Stough - Nobody Knows by The Lumineers, from Pete's Dragon and Real Gone from Cars Wé Ani - The Climb by Miley Cyrus from Hannah Montana: The Movie and Into the Unknown from Frozen II Iam Tongi - Lava from Lava and Father and Son by Cat Stevens from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Season 21 of American Idol is nearing its close. The Top 5 contestants will have to put their best foot forward to ensure they deliver iconic performances to impress viewers back home. Fans will judge the singers even harder and vote for their favorites. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes the Top 3.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

