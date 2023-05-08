"Gave me gooseumps!!!": William Tongi and Oliver Steele's duet leaves American Idol fans stunned

Popular realitty competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 8 contestants performing on the stage in front of the judges and live audience. They delivered some of their best performances to impress them as well as viewers at home to earn enough votes and make it to the Top 5 of the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, William (Iam) Tongi and Oliver Steele performed a duet as part of the competition. They were received with immsense applause from the judges and the audience. Fans loved the duo together. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has received a fair share of love and criticism over the two dedades that it has been on the air. Many former contestants who have appeared on the show have gone on to become successful musicians with a global fan base and sold-out concerts in the country and worldwide.

This week, viewers witnessed a different judging panel than the ones they are used to. As Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were to perform at King Charles III coronation concert, exisiting judge Luke Bryan was accompanied by iconic pop artists Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette as judges.

William (Iam) Tongi and Oliver Steele perform a duet on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants perform in front of the judges and a live audience. The Top 8 contestants - Warren Peay, Haven Madison, Oliver Steele, Colin Stough, We Ani, Megan Danielle, Zachariah Smith, and William Tongi - promised to deliver their best, considering the stiff competition and the fact that only five of them would make it through.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie gave a glimpse of their time at the coronation concert, and were joined by surprise guests - King Charles III and Queen Camilla themselves. Back at the Idol stage, Luke Bryan was joined by pop legends Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheen. Alanis also served as the guest mentor for the week.

While the American Idol contestants performed to Alanis' songs, they also had the opportunity to blend in a fellow competitor's style by performing in duets. William (Iam) Tongi and Oliver Steele took to the stage for the first duet performance of the night. Ahead of the same, the two singers reflected on their journey.

The duo chose to sing together during Hollywood Week and impressed the audience. They hoped to do the same on tonight's duet round. For their performance, Iam and Oliver delivered their own rendition of Photograph by Ed Sheeran. Both of them divided their parts and sang in perfect harmony.

Considering they've performed before, the two American Idol contestants seemed more comfortable with each other and breezed through the performance. They received immense applause from the judges and the live audience.

Ed Sheeran expressed that the duo's voices complimented each other and there was a lot of power in their singing. He further expressed that the performance had gentleness and soulfulness. Alanis Morissette noted that Iam and Oliver's connection was "respectful." Luke Bryan loved their song choice and arrangement.

The American Idol duo also shared their deep friendship with the audience. They bonded over being close to musical fathers.

Fans love William (Iam) and Oliver's duet performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their love for Iam and Oliver. They loved their duet and the duo's friendship as well. Check out what they have to say.

Robin Smilek @only_robs 2 gentle souls, Iam and Oliver, brought tears to my eyes. So happy that Oliver’s dad is able to be there tonight. Beautiful job, boys. #AmericanIdol 2 gentle souls, Iam and Oliver, brought tears to my eyes. So happy that Oliver’s dad is able to be there tonight. Beautiful job, boys. #AmericanIdol

Brandy Sims @BrandySims1 Loved Oliver’s and Iam’s dynamic together, singing and just their friendship. How sweet and special. #AmericanIdol Loved Oliver’s and Iam’s dynamic together, singing and just their friendship. How sweet and special. #AmericanIdol

Sarah @sahmomwithnojob That was one of the best duets in @AmericanIdol history! Beautiful job Iam & Oliver! #americanidol That was one of the best duets in @AmericanIdol history! Beautiful job Iam & Oliver! #americanidol

Fans continued to shower praise on Iam and Oliver's duet. Check it out.

ava ミ☆ @PARANOlALIV this is top five one of my favorite performances ever on this show …. i need iam and oliver going all the way at the end together there’s no other outcome i will approve of #AmericanIdol this is top five one of my favorite performances ever on this show …. i need iam and oliver going all the way at the end together there’s no other outcome i will approve of #AmericanIdol https://t.co/drVzQHYi4v

jess @munchkiniall #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol this is the most beautiful duet with Iam and Oliver! Even better that it’s my favorite Ed Sheeran song this is the most beautiful duet with Iam and Oliver! Even better that it’s my favorite Ed Sheeran song 😍 #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol

hayden @hayhay_546 #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol I need this duet released on Spotify pleaseeeee I love Oliver and Iam together @AmericanIdol I need this duet released on Spotify pleaseeeee I love Oliver and Iam together 😭😭 #AmericanIdol

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Iam tongi and oliver steele are amazing and incredible together, It was an amazing performance #AmericanIdol Iam tongi and oliver steele are amazing and incredible together, It was an amazing performance #AmericanIdol .

Season 21 of American Idol has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment nears its close, the remaining contestants have to pull out their A game and deliver their best skills to make it to the end. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes the title this year.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

