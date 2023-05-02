"Someone sedate me": American Idol fans can't keep calm as Ed Sheeran joins as guest judge in episode 17

Episode 17 of season 21 of American Idol will see pop stars Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran joining Luke Bryan on the judge's panel. It was announced on Monday, May 1, 2023, that Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will replace Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the episode. Both Perry and Richie will be attending King Charles III's coronation in the UK when the episode is shot. Although they won't be present physically, they will still appear from Windsor Castle via video.

The upcoming episode will see Alanis Morissette as a mentor for contestants performing her songs live. Meanwhile, others will perform duets of Ed Sheeran's hit songs. Additionally, both the guest singers will also take to the stage to give some performances to their viewers.

Fans know Ed Sheeran for songs like Photograph, The A-Team, Galway Girl, Bad Habits, Castle on the Hill, Perfect, and his duet with Justin Bieber I Don't Care. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has several popular songs like Ironic, Uninvited, Hands Clean, Reasons I Drink, and Ablaze, among others.

As soon as ABC made the announcement on Instagram that Ed Sheeran will be a part of the upcoming episode of American Idol, were incredibly excited. One of them even went on to say:

American Idol fans react to Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran joining the judge's panel

It was announced on Monday night that both Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will appear on the May 7, 2023, episode of American Idol. This news has been constantly generating excitement among fans. While some said that the Shape of You singer will "slay" as a judge, others said that they were excited to see the singer on the show.

This is what fans can expect from the upcoming American Idol season 21 episode

Aside from the guest judges, the upcoming episode of the show will also feature plenty of drama, challenges, and one elimination. Contestants will undergo challenge rounds in this upcoming episode and show off a performance to not only impress the judges but also the fans. Contestants will be fighting for a place in the top five during this week's episode.

Episode 17 of the show is titled, "616," and according to its synopsis, it mentions:

“Singers with dreams of super stardom audition and compete in a series of challenging rounds in the hope of living their childhood and lifelong dreams.”

The contestants who appeared in episode 16 were:

Tyson Venegas

Warren Peay

Haven Madison

Oliver Steele

Colin Stough

Marybeth Byrd

Wé Ani

Megan Danielle

Zachariah Smith

Iam Tongi

Following the episode, the top seven contestants were Megan Danielle, Haven, Warren, Wé, Colin, Iam, and Zachariah. Oliver, Marybeth, and Tyson were at the bottom of the game. Katy decided to keep Oliver in a safe spot after this.

Marybeth and Tyson were the ones eliminated at the end of the episode.

With Emmy Award-winning host Ryan Seacrest, guest judges, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran, along with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie as the judges, this episode is sure to be entertaining.

The new episode of American Idol season 21 will be broadcast on ABC on May 7 2023 at 8 pm ET.

