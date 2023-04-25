Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All - Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming documentary, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, is set to take his fans on a journey through his life and career, on May 3, 2023, at 12 AM EST on Disney+. Ed Sheeran has become a household name, known for his popular songs such as Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, and Photograph. He has released over hundred and fifty million records globally, making him one of the bestselling track artists of all time.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All promises to be an intimate and extensive four-part original docuseries on Sheeran's life and career. The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of Ed's childhood and interviews with his family, friends, and industry insiders. With his distinctive voice and heartfelt lyrics, he has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All - Detailing Ed Sheeran's life

One of the primary focuses of the documentary will be Ed's creative process. Fans will get an inside look at how he writes and records his music and the inspiration behind some of his most popular songs.

The documentary will also take fans through Ed's rise to fame. It will feature footage from his tours, performances, and recording sessions, providing an in-depth look at what it takes to be one of the biggest names in music.

In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will also feature exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Fans can expect to hear from artists who have collaborated with Ed, as well as producers, songwriters, and executives who have worked with him over the years.

One of the most significant aspects of the documentary is the interviews with Ed's family and friends. Fans will get an intimate look at Sheeran's inner circle and their unending support throughout his career. The documentary will also detail events such as his best friend, Jamal's death, and his wife Cherry Seaborn's health condition during pregnancy.

Disney+ described their series Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All as:

"Ed Sheeran is a global superstar who explores the universal themes that inspire his music. His 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, a personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances. In each episode, Ed expresses his deep thoughts and explores what he thinks of the world, himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music."

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All promises to be a comprehensive look at one of the most successful musicians of our time. In conclusion, Ed Sheeran has come a long way in his career, from playing for small clubs to selling out stadiums worldwide - for die-hard fans, this documentary will be a must-watch.

So mark your calendars for May 3, 2023, and get ready to tune in to Disney+ at 12 AM EST for an unforgettable journey through the life and career of Ed Sheeran.

