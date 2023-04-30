American Idol season 21 episode 15 release date, air time, and plot

Popular competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will feature the Top 12 contestants participating in the next round of the competition. They will have to bring their best to the table to impress the judges and garner enough votes from America to secure their safety.

America will be voting for their favorites who will eventually make it to the Top 10 of the competition.

Episode 15 of American Idol will have the contestants participate in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself as a legendary franchise in the reality competition series genre. Over the years, many contestants have become successful established artists with a massive fanbase.

Season 21 of the competition has also seen many talented singers perform in front of the judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

American Idol season 21 episode 15 is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night

Over the course of the past few weeks, the contestants have braved multiple rounds - auditions, Hollywood Week, Showstoppers, Top 24, and Top 20 challenges - and given incredible performances to impress judges and voters.

This week's episode will see the Top 12 contestants perform as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night. The singers will perform in front of the judges and the live audience to impress viewers back home.

Fans will keep voting for their favorites to advance forward. The night will also decide the Top 10 contestants, meaning two singers' journey will come to an end by the end of the episode.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, reads:

"Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10."

This American Idol season has also seen a significant number of alumni and guest performers not only take to the stage and perform but also become mentors to the existing contestants.

The upcoming episode will see season 8 alum Adam Lambert guide the Top 12 participants on various aspects of their performance, including stage presence, song choices, and many others.

The contestants that will be taking to the stage this week are:

Wé Ani Warren Peay Haven Madison Tyson Venegas Colin Stough Marybeth Byrd Oliver Steele Iam Tongi Zachariah Smith Megan Danielle Lucy Love Nutsa

Last week's episode of American Idol saw the Top 20 contestants fight for a spot in the Top 12. Ten artists received the top ranks and were marked safe. The other 10 were in danger of going home. Ultimately, the judges saved two contestants - Lucy Love and Nutsa, leaving the remaining eight to end their journey on the show.

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. The show has received a fair amount of love and criticism this year as many fan-favorite contestants were eliminated from the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to American Idol season 21 this Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

