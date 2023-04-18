"CRUSHED it": Fans impressed by Adam Lambert as he performs The Muffin Man under Cher's impression on That's My Jam

Episode 6 of That's My Jam season 2 aired on NBC this Monday, April 17 at 10 pm ET. The episode featured an intense singing competition between two teams as the contestants tried their best to overcome different challenges in some unique rounds. The teams were:

Simu Liu and Halle Bailey

Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert

In one of the challenges, the contestants were supposed to sing a song under someone else's impression. Singer Adam Lambert was very surprised when he was asked to sing The Muffin Man under Cher's impression.

As the song is a children's rhyme, singing it from the perspective of such a big star was always going to be difficult.

But Adam took on the challenge and sang The Muffin Man splendidly, just like Cher's Believe. He took many dramatic pauses, used high tones, and even repeated the major lines.

Lambert did not shy away from making unique gestures like Cher and quickly impressed the audience. His competitors also enjoyed his performance and host Jimmy Fallon bowed down in front of him.

Fallon even complimented Adam, saying:

"Cher will be very proud. "

Fans watching That's My Jam were impressed with Adam Lambert's singing skills, which helped his team win the round.

That's My Jam fans blown away by Adam's Cher impression

That's My Jam fans were blown away by his performance and said that "the classic nursery rhyme has never sounded cooler."

Leigh @comedyaddict @adamlambert loved seeing you playing on That’s My Jam!! You sang superbly with your impression of Cher!! #thatsmyjam @adamlambert loved seeing you playing on That’s My Jam!! You sang superbly with your impression of Cher!! #thatsmyjam

randomthought @randomthought Adam Lambert's Cher impression on #ThatsMyJam was incredible! Have you seen his spin on 'The Muffin Man'? It's guaranteed to give you chills! 🤩 Adam Lambert's Cher impression on #ThatsMyJam was incredible! Have you seen his spin on 'The Muffin Man'? It's guaranteed to give you chills! 🤩 https://t.co/a8s715rwww

What happened on That's My Jam season 2 episode 6?

NBC's description of the episode reads:

"Jimmy Fallon invites celebrity guests Simu Liu, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert to compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Launch the Mic, Vinyl Countdown and Don't Fear the Speaker."

Simu Liu and Halle Bailey went up against Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert in many tough games where they had to impersonate other singers and sing songs of different genres.

Simu and Halle failed to score after the initial rounds and just had 19,000 points in the final song, while Adam and Chloe had 174,000 points in total.

However, the final song was worth 200,000 points, where the contestants had to sing one line each of a song. Adam and Chloe failed to sing one line of Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody and were sprayed with water as punishment. That helped Simu Liu and Halle Bailey get 219,000 points in total.

NBC airs fresh episodes of That's My Jam every Monday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock app.

