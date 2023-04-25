American Idol season 21: Who made it to the top 12 and who went home?

The American Idol competition is getting more intense by the second! This week on the popular singing show, the top 12 singers out of 20 were announced, based on their performance and the votes given to them by fans. Viewers had time to vote for their favorite singers until 9 am ET on Monday, April 24.

10 singers reached the top ranks via votes while 10 others were in the danger zone. After the performances, the judges saved 2 singers out of the 10 in danger, sending the remaining 8 home.

The contestants in the top 12 are:

Wé Ani Warren Peay Haven Madison Tyson Venegas Colin Stough Marybeth Byrd Oliver Steele Iam Tongi Zachariah Smith Megan Danielle Lucy Love (saved by the judges) Nutsa (saved by the judges)

The eliminated singers include

Olivia Soli Kaeyra Matt Wilson Paige Anne Nailyah Serenity Mariah Faith Hannah Nicolaisen Michael Williams

The top 12 singers will now have to compete against each other to reach the top 10 performers of the American Idol competition.

Who sang what: A recap of American Idol season 21 episode 14

Wé Ani was the first singer to make it to the top 12, despite the fact that she was the last singer in the top 20. Ani celebrated by singing The Greatest Showman’s This is Me. Michael Williams then came to know that he was in the danger zone and sang Jvke’s Golden Hour to convince the judges to vote for him. Hannah Nicolaisen was also in the danger zone and sang Lorde’s Royals to save herself from elimination.

Warren Peay got into the top 12 via votes and dazzled the audience by singing It’s Not My Time by 3 Doors Down. Mariah Faith sang If It Hadn’t Been for Love by The Steel Drivers to save herself from elimination. 17-year-old Haven Madison sang her original song 15 to celebrate her reaching the top 12 contestants of American Idol.

Nailyah Serenity was in the danger zone and sang Sia’s Alive as a last-ditch effort to save herself from elimination. Paige Anne sang a beautiful version of Pink’s I Am Here after reaching the bottom 10. Judge Lionel was very impressed with her voice and said it was a great way to “fight back.” Matt Wilson sang Giveon’s For Tonight after reaching the danger zone.

Tyson Venegas made it to the top 12 and celebrated by singing Elton John’s classic Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me. Judge Lionel shouted in excitement when Colin Stough was announced to be in the top 12. Colin sang Robyn's Dancing On My Own, which was liked by the audience and judges. Marybeth Byrd happily sang Morgan Wallen’s Cover Me Up after reaching the safe zone.

Kaeyra sang If I Was Your Woman after learning that she was in the danger zone. Oliver Steele entertained the crowd by singing his own version of Shania Twain’s You’re Still the One after learning that he was in the top 12. Olivia Soli sang Ariana Grande’s God Is a Woman to convince the judges to vote for her. Iam Tongi and Zachariah Smith sang Stuck On You and Hold the Line respectively to celebrate reaching the top 12.

Lucy Love gave her best performance by singing Radioactive after learning that she was in the bottom 10. Megan Danielle became the final artist to reach the top 12 in American Idol. Nutsa sang And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going as her final performance to convince the judges to let her stay back.

The judges then decided to give the final two spots to Lucy Love and Nutsa.

American Idol airs on ABC every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET.

