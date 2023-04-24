"It’s America’s choice not yours!": Why do American Idol fans want Katy Perry to apologize to Wé Ani?

After an intense battle, the top 20 contestants of American Idol season 21 were finally announced on ABC this Sunday, April 23. Six singers were eliminated and Wé Ani was the last singer to be announced as a member of the final 20 contestants. She dazzled the audience with an energetic performance of Adele’s Skyfall and almost all the judges were impressed by her.

However, judge Katy Perry seemed more shocked than happy. She confessed that she was “shook” by the results and the “dramatic” song. Perry added:

"There’s so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap."

Perry is a huge supporter of contestant Elijah McCormick, who was eliminated after Ani’s name was announced. Katy had praised his last week’s performance on Chris Janson’s Good Vibes and it looked like she was disappointed that Elijah, the winner of the platinum ticket, failed to proceed in the competition. Katy was also a fan of Malik Heard, who she had called a “natural star on stage.”

She did not comment on or praise Wé’s performance but pointed out that it was America that was voting, adding:

"And if you’re not voting, you’re not using your voice. Your faves aren’t safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the Top 12."

American Idol fans were shocked by Katy's statements, reminding her that the results were not her choice, and felt that she should apologize to Wé Ani for not praising her performance.

Peter Meister @PeterMe75227951 #AmericanIdol Katy Perry needs to apologize to We Ani immediately! So dismissive because she didn’t get her choice ! It’s called American Idol for a reason it’s America’s choice not yours! #AmericanIdol Katy Perry needs to apologize to We Ani immediately! So dismissive because she didn’t get her choice ! It’s called American Idol for a reason it’s America’s choice not yours!

"Why is Katy shocked at the results": American Idol fans slam judge Katy Perry for insulting Wé Ani

24-year-old Ani has constantly proved her talent and capabilities. She sang her own song, Good For, during the first round of Hollywood week, and judge Lionel Richie praised her voice, calling her “amazing.”

Her singing voice is very different from her original voice, which dazzled the judges. Wé came third on The Voice season 11 when she was just 17-years-old.

American Idol fans loved her performance on the episode and slammed Katy Perry for throwing a "backhand insult" at Ani. Check out some of these tweets below:

Little Poots 🇨🇦. @louern #AmericanIdol why is Katy shocked at the results ? why TF are they saying this after We’s performance as if they felt she shouldn’t have gone through ?? WTF #weani why is Katy shocked at the results ? why TF are they saying this after We’s performance as if they felt she shouldn’t have gone through ?? WTF #weani #AmericanIdol

Kathy 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🌊😷🌻🍁 @scarletkate watchers, but here I go again. Sorry non #AmericanIdol watchers, but here I go again. @katyperry just backhand insulted the last contestant to get through, We Ani. Her performance was impeccable. Sorry one of your favs didn't get through but throwing a backhand insult at this young lady was uncalled for. Sorry non #AmericanIdol📷 watchers, but here I go again. @katyperry just backhand insulted the last contestant to get through, We Ani. Her performance was impeccable. Sorry one of your favs didn't get through but throwing a backhand insult at this young lady was uncalled for.

Lisa Turovlin @Lgt123Lisa @katyperry I voted last week alot of my favorites got through. Some did not, its the nature of the "game" #AmericanIdol @katyperry I voted last week alot of my favorites got through. Some did not, its the nature of the "game" #AmericanIdol

Kathy 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🌊😷🌻🍁 @scarletkate @AmericanIdol @wemusic I did not appreciate @katyperry 's backhanded insult after her performance. Yes, she may have been shocked that someone else didn't get through, but she did not have to diminish her performance with her comment. Extremely disappointed #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol @wemusic I did not appreciate @katyperry's backhanded insult after her performance. Yes, she may have been shocked that someone else didn't get through, but she did not have to diminish her performance with her comment. Extremely disappointed #AmericanIdol

Fans call out Katy for her rude remarks (Image via Twitter)

Katy Perry made a personal comment on another contestant in this season

25-year-old Sara Beth, who was nervous during her American Idol auditions this year, revealed during her performance that she has three kids. Katy, who was shocked after hearing this, exclaimed that the singer was "laying on the table too much":

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out. Honey, you've been laying on the table too much."

Sara, who later on quit the show to pay attention to her children, made a video on Tik-Tok about the same and said that it was “embarrassing to have that on TV.” She also said

"It was hurtful. I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom shaming is super lame."

American Idol airs on the ABC network every Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes