Who is Alanis Morissette? Grammy award-winning artist to appear as guest mentor in American Idol season 21 episode 17

The popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 will air a new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the remaining contestants participating in front of the judges and the live audience. They will hope to deliver their best performances to ensure their safety and keep moving forward by earning enough votes from viewers.

Grammy-winning Canadian-American singer and actress Alanis Morissette will be seen as the guest judge alongside Ed Sheeran in the upcoming episode. The two pop legends will replace Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as the judges perform at King Charles III's coronation concert this Sunday. Alanis will also appear as the guest mentor for the episode.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has received a lot of love and appreciation from viewers. Many contestants who have marked their debut on the stage have gone on to become established artists with a massive global fan base and sold-out concerts.

Season 21 of the competition has seen the contestants perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

The American Idol mentor, Alanis Morissette, rose to fame with her studio album Jagged Little Pill

Season 21 of American Idol has seen many talented contestants. The Top 8 contestants have braved multiple rounds and challenges, including the auditions, Hollywood Week, Showstoppers, and Top 26 themed rounds of the competition, to reach this far.

This week, they will be performing live coast-to-coast in front of the judges and a live audience with the help of a band. This week, however, they will have a different set of judges giving them feedback on their performances. Luke Bryan will continue to serve as a judge; however, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be unable to participate due to other commitments.

King Charles III's coronation concert will feature performances by Katy and Lionel on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette, two popular artists, will take their places for this episode. While they both will be seen on stage belting out their hit songs, Alanis will additionally serve as the guest mentor.

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced on last week's episode. Revealing herself to be the guest mentor, Alanis said:

"I am so excited to be mentoring you, hearing your interepretations of my songs. I can't wait to hear them. And surprise! I'm gonna be guest judging with Luke as well, so I can't wait to see you next week."

Alanis Morissette is an acclaimed Canadian-American singer and actress. Music was part of her life ever since she was young when she learned the piano and began writing songs. She began her music career by releasing the albums Alanis in 1991 and Now Is The Time the following year. These, however, only gained momentum in Canada.

The American Idol mentor rose to fame with her studio album Jagged Little Pill, for which she worked with veteran music producer Glen Ballard. The album gained worldwide attention due to its single, You Oughta Know, and earned platinum status.

Other singles from the album, including Hand in My Pocket, All I Really Want, and Ironic, immensely helped her success as the album was on the Billboard Top 20 list for over a year, earning her six Grammy nominations in 1996. She won four of them, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Since then, Alanis has established a legendary career with hit albums, including Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, Alanis Unplugged, Under Rug Swept, So Called Chaos, and Flavors of Entanglement, among others.

Season 21 of American Idol has been a pretty interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tasked with tougher challenges, testing their musical abilities. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes the title this year.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's American Idol episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

