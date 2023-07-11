Where does Tina Knowles live? Fortune explored as burglars rob $1 million in cash and jewelry

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles recently became the victim of a robbery incident where items worth $1 million were stolen from her residence. Tina currently lives in Los Angeles and the incident took place on Wednesday last week at 10:30 am when she was not at home.

The thieves entered her house and took a safe that had jewelry and cash. A person close to Tina spotted the next day that the safe was missing. Meanwhile, detailed information on how the thieves entered the house remains unknown.

The cops have already launched an investigation and they are questioning the neighbors to find more details. The authorities are also going through the surveillance footage to help with the investigation.

Tina Knowles has earned a lot from her career as a businesswoman and fashion designer

Tina Knowles has pursued a successful career as a businesswoman over the years and is mostly known as the founder of the fashion line, House of Dereon. Her work has contributed to her earnings and CelebrityNetWorth reports the 69-year-old's net worth as $25 million.

Knowles has been the owner of a few houses. She purchased a house in Houston, Texas, which is spread over 9,000 sq. ft. of land and the features include a huge pool.

She brought a new apartment in Manhattan for $3 million the following year. She listed this one for sale too at $5.6 million.

Tina started her career at the University of Alabama as a choreographer. She began working as an esthetician and launched her salon in Houston called Headliners.

It eventually became a popular salon in the city. She has created the outfits of different singers for their performances on stage.

Tina then launched House of Dereon in 2004 and it was mentioned by Beyonce in her single, Get Me Bodied. However, the company was involved in controversy due to its ad called The Dereon Girls Collection, which was slammed for featuring seven-year-old girls with makeup and high heels.

A man was arrested from Tina Knowles' residence in April 2023

Back in April this year, Tina Knowles heard noises outside her house in Los Angeles. She immediately called the cops and the culprit was revealed to be a man who was throwing rocks at her mailbox.

A helicopter tracked the man's movements and he was arrested. His erratic behavior forced the authorities to put him on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

However, no one suffered any injuries and Knowles refused to impose any charges or file a report.

Tina and the rest of the family members are supporting Beyonce as she is busy with her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

In May 2023, Tina was rescued by the paramedics from getting stomped over by the crowd during Beyonce's performance in Brussels, Belgium.

Knowles was escorted out of the Club Renaissance section and a TikTok video featuring the moment also went viral.

It featured Tina Knowles searching for a way to get over the barricade. While she was saved by the authorities, she waved her hand to confirm that she is fine.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour started at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, and will conclude on October 1, 2023.

