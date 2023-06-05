What is a 5150 hold? Meaning explained as Bam Margera is placed in psychiatric care post missing escapades

Bam Margera has been put on a 5150 hold after he went missing and was discovered by the authorities in Los Angeles. According to Yahoo, Code 5150 states that when a person suffering from a mental health disorder is considered a danger to everyone else, s/he can be held for psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for 72 hours.

Margera was missing on June 4, 2023, and after his brother Jess disclosed the news in a tweet, the authorities traced his phone, discovering him in Los Angeles at a Trejo's Tacos restaurant. Although Margera has been transported to a mental health facility, it remains unknown if his treatment has begun.

5150 hold: Meaning and other details explored

As mentioned earlier, Code 5150 refers to a state where a person suffering from a mental health disorder is held for psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for 72 hours if he or she is said to be a danger to everyone staying near him or her.

UCLA Health reports that as the patient undergoes treatment, the experts try to understand if the person needs to be involuntarily hospitalized. The rules mention that the patient must get treatment in a restricted environment and be given the care s/he needs.

The authorities also clarified to the patients that they are not being arrested and that they will be examined by mental health experts. The patient must be released if he or she does not meet the criteria anymore, but the hold can be increased to 14 days, making it a 5250.

The Family Education and Research Center states that if a person suffering from mental health issues seems to be a danger to anyone, a call should be made to 988 or 911.

Bam Margera's brother Jess posted a tweet on Sunday saying that he was missing

Bam Margera was reported missing by his brother Jess on June 4, 2023. Jess posted a tweet, asking everyone to call LAPD if they were aware of his whereabouts. He even told his followers to retweet his post, which will prove helpful in finding Bam.

Jess then revealed the following day that the former Jackass star had been found by the authorities. Jess mentioned that Bam texted him and his parents in the morning, saying that he had consumed some pills to stop his heart.

Jess Margera gave an update that his brother has been found (Image via jessmargera/Twitter)

Bam Margera was missing after he shared a post on social media on June 1, 2023, saying that he had not met his son Phoenix for two months. Margera said that his ex-wife, Nicole Boyd, was the reason why he and Phoenix were not in touch with each other and that his parents were responsible for his drunken state.

Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, revealed that Bam Margera and Phoenix last met on March 29, 2023, and Bam was restricted from contacting Phoenix anywhere. Glass addressed the necessity for Margera to become sober as soon as possible, saying that people's behavior does not influence others to drink and that it is a "defense mechanism", proving that Bam has not learned anything from his addiction history.

Nicole filed for legal separation and spousal support in February of this year, and the reason was the duo's irreconcilable differences along with Bam Margera's isues with addiction and inappropriate behavior when he was with Phoenix.

