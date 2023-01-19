Who is Julian Sands? A Room with a View actor reported missing while hiking

A Room with a View star Julian Sands has been reported missing since January 13. He went hiking in Mount Baldy, California, and has not contacted anyone since then.

A search was also conducted the following day throughout the area, but it had to be stopped in between due to bad weather conditions. However, helicopters and drones were used to continue searching and once the situation improves, the ground crew will start their search again.

cassian elwes @cassianelwes I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers. I’ve known since Friday that my friend Julian Sands has been missing on mt baldy. I’m devastated. A very close family friend who was an adventurer in everything he did. I’ve said many prayers.

Two hikers were discovered dead in the missing cases over the last few weeks. As such, the Sheriff’s department has advised hikers not to enter the spot as it is too risky.

Julian Sands is well-known for his appearances in films and TV shows

The Los Angeles, California resident started his career in films with the 1982 film, Privates on Parade. He then appeared in three more movies until 1985 that included Oxford Blues, The Killing Fields, After Darkness, and The Doctor and the Devils.

He eventually gained recognition for portraying George Emerson in the 1985 romantic film, A Room with a View. Directed by James Ivory, the film received positive feedback from critics and audiences and was successful at the box office. It was a recipient of several accolades at the Academy Awards in 1987.

Julian Sands as Sutton Ross in The Blacklist (Image via Will Hart/Getty Images)

He played the role of Dr. James Atherton in the 1990 horror comedy film, Arachnophobia. It was Frank Marshall’s first film as a director and featured Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak, and John Goodman in the lead roles. He continued to appear in other films like The Wicked, Naked Lunch, Boxing Helena, Mario and the Magician, The Phantom of the Opera, Mercy, Timecode, and more.

Julian Sands made his television debut as Greek Soldier in an episode of the BBC series, The Box of Delights, and voiced Valmont for 26 episodes of the animated series, Jackie Chan Adventures.

He played the role of Vladimir Bierko in the Fox action drama series, 24, which aired for nine seasons with more than 190 episodes from November 6, 2001, to July 14, 2014.

Sands has appeared in other TV shows like Harem, Rose Red, Napoleon, Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Smallville, Castle, Dexter, and more. He appeared as Dr. Gerald Crane/Todd for two episodes of the Fox superhero crime drama series, Gotham.

Julian last appeared as the chief medical officer in the 2021 biographical romantic drama film, Benediction. Directed by Terence Davies, the film grossed around $848,834 at the box office and received decent reviews from critics.

It also featured Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calam Lynch, Tom Blyth, Kate Phillips, and others in the lead roles.

Julian Sands has been married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz since 1990 and is the father of three children.

