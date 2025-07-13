The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is slated to release at 3 am ET on July 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The romantic drama series is created by Jenny Han and adapted from her best-selling novel trilogy released between 2009 and 2011. Han also serves as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Gabrielle Stanton and Sarah Kucserka.

The Summer I Turned Pretty debuted its first season on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, 2022, and followed it up with its second season, which aired from July 14, 2023, to August 18, 2023. The series is produced by Marty Scott, Deborah Swisher, Jenny Zhang, and Nicole Colombie.

The show's official synopsis, as per Prime Video, reads:

"Belly Conklin is about to turn 16, and she's headed to her favorite place in the world, Cousins Beach, to spend the summer with her family and the Fishers. Belly's grown up a lot over the past year, and she has a feeling that this summer is going to be different than all the summers before."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres July 16, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, which is going to be the final season of the coming-of-age series, features 11 episodes that will air at 3 am ET and 12 am PT exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The first two episodes premiere on July 16, 2025, with the remaining episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays until the series finale airs on September 17, 2025.

Among season 3's writers are Jenny Han, Sarah Kucserka, Robin Wasserman, Jessica O'Toole, Leah Nanako Winkler, Doug Stockstill, Siobhan Vivian, Sarah Choi, Sinead Daly, and Jenny Zhang.

Below is a look at the release schedule of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

Episode no. Release date 1 Wednesday, July 16, 2025 2 Wednesday, July 16, 2025 3 Wednesday, July 23, 2025 4 Wednesday, July 30, 2025 5 Wednesday, August 6, 2025 6 Wednesday, August 13, 2025 7 Wednesday, August 20, 2025 8 Wednesday, August 27, 2025 9 Wednesday, September 3, 2025 10 Wednesday, September 10, 2025 11 Wednesday, September 17, 2025

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is based on the third book of the trilogy, titled We'll Always Have Summer. It revolves around Belly and Jeremiah's relationship through college and their plans to get married, while also dealing with Belly's unresolved feelings for Conrad. The season will bring a conclusive end to the series.

On March 31, 2025, the creator, showrunner, and author, Jenny Han, told Entertainment Weekly that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 picks up around two years after the events of season 2. She also talked about the bond shared between actors Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno, who portray Isabel "Belly" Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher, respectively.

"It's very sweet and there's so many amazing scenes for Belly and Jeremiah this season, so many. Lola and Gavin have really great chemistry and got into such a good rhythm with each other, because we do have a little bit of a time jump going into season 3, so they needed to have that kind of bond, and it was really seamless. It'll be joyful for people to witness it," she said.

During her interview with Entertainment Weekly on May 20, 2025, Lola Tung shared that fans will get to see the bond between Belly and Jeremiah unfold beautifully in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

"You get to see the little things that make their relationship unique and separate from Belly and Conrad's. It's easy for them to be with each other... So I think it's nice to see things in a positive place with them," she said.

Cast and characters of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Belly and Jeremiah (Image via Instagram/@thesummeriturnedpretty)

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is as follows:

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewell

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

David Iacono as Cam

Isabella Briggs

Kristen Connolly

Sofia Bryant

Emma Ishta

Lily Donoghue

Zoé de Grand'Maison

Tanner Zagarino

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

