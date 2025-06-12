The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 - Why Belly should end up with Jeremiah (or it needs to be Conrad instead?)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 promises to be the most emotionally charged chapter of Belly’s love story yet. As fans prepare for the final season, the burning question remains: Should Belly end up with Jeremiah or Conrad? This isn’t just a matter of preference, but a debate shaped by years of longing, heartbreak, and coming-of-age growth. In Jenny Han’s world, both brothers represent different versions of love, steady warmth vs. complicated passion, and the fandom is split right down the middle.

From Reddit threads to Glamour debates and Cosmopolitan polls, fans are fiercely loyal to their chosen sides. Team Jeremiah argues that he’s always been the dependable choice, the one who has never left her. On the other hand, Team Conrad points to the quiet sacrifices he’s made and the emotional intensity that Belly has always craved. Season 2 only heightens these contrasts, making The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 a battleground not just for the brothers but for Belly’s identity as well.

Whether one believes Belly should choose comfort or chaos, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will force Belly to finally decide not just who she loves more, but who she wants to become with them. And the answer may not please everyone.

Why I understand why Belly can end up with Jeremiah

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, Jeremiah’s easy, comforting energy brings out Belly’s playful and relaxed side during college life (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

I’ve always noticed how Jeremiah Fisher has been Belly’s best friend, her confidant, and the one who consistently shows up. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, that unwavering emotional availability may be exactly what Belly needs. Unlike Conrad, Jeremiah has never made her question her worth. His love is loud, expressive, and, most importantly, reliable.

Jeremiah wears his heart on his sleeve. He doesn’t retreat into himself or run away when things get hard. During Susannah’s illness, while Conrad pulls back, Jeremiah leans in, offering Belly the emotional stability she has been aching for. And it isn’t performative, but instinctive. He laughs with her, cries with her, and supports her in a way that feels healthy.

But critics argue that Jeremiah’s consistency can sometimes feel performative. Jeremiah may seem emotionally available, but his constant need to please everyone may become emotionally exhausting over time. He gives his best to everyone, not just Belly, and this lack of distinction can make their bond feel less unique.

In contrast to Conrad’s singular focus on Belly, Jeremiah can come off as too accommodating, sometimes even using Belly as leverage in his complicated dynamic with Conrad. Several episodes in season 2, especially the beach house confrontation, show Jeremiah turning Belly into collateral in his personal feud with his brother.

Even Belly seems to recognize this dynamic. As she tells Jeremiah in the penultimate episode of season 2, she has spent years dreaming of Conrad but is now choosing “something real.” However, some critics argue that this choice feels less like wholehearted love and more like settling.

Why I believe Belly may still belong with Conrad

A defining romantic moment on the beach between Belly and Conrad sets the tone for unresolved tension in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

But then there’s Conrad, the one I’ve always found myself drawn to most. In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, the original spark that set everything in motion still lingers. From the beginning, I’ve felt that Belly’s heart has leaned toward Conrad. He’s the one she dreamed about as a child, the one whose presence can light her up and break her in the same breath. For many, that kind of passion is irreplaceable.

Conrad’s love, while often messy, runs deep. He’s emotionally complex but intensely loyal. He doesn’t pretend to be perfect. He messes up. But his mistakes come from a place of vulnerability rather than carelessness. When he walks away from Belly in season 2, it isn’t because he stops loving her, but because he thinks he isn’t enough.

That belief, though misguided, is rooted in his trauma. Conrad is carrying the grief of his mother’s death, the pressure of being the eldest son, and the strain of holding his family together. He’s not emotionally “available” like Jeremiah, but he’s real. He’s raw. And most importantly, he’s all in when it comes to Belly.

The show’s source material supports this, too. According to Jenny Han’s third book, We’ll Always Have Summer, Belly eventually realizes that Conrad is the one she truly loves. Even after years of dating Jeremiah, she calls off their wedding because her heart still belongs to Conrad. The series may diverge from the books slightly, but Han’s original ending suggests Belly’s bond with Conrad is the one meant to last.

Belly constantly compares Jeremiah to Conrad, wearing his sweatshirt, kissing Jeremiah on Conrad’s car, and looking for emotional depth that just isn’t there. Her relationship with Conrad may be more volatile, but it’s also more profound.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah

Belly shares intimate moments with both Jeremiah and Conrad, leaving fans torn between comfort and chemistry, waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 (Images via Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 isn’t just about choosing a boyfriend. It’s about Belly choosing herself, her values, her future, and the kind of love story she wants to tell. Jeremiah offers her peace, steadiness, and joy. Conrad offers her passion, depth, and a long history of complicated love. Neither is wrong, but each leads to a different version of her life.

Still, fans who look deeper into the emotional landscape of the story often come to the same conclusion: Conrad’s love is harder, but it’s also deeper. He challenges Belly. He sees her in a way Jeremiah never quite does. And maybe that’s why, despite everything, Belly and Conrad feel like the inevitable endgame.

No matter which team one is on, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will definitely test their allegiance. Whether she walks into the sunset with Jeremiah or runs back to Conrad, Belly’s choice will be the emotional climax of a series that has always been about transformation. And no matter who she ends up with, it’s clear that this summer will change everything.

As for me, I’m firmly Team Conrad. His love may be flawed, but it’s real, raw, and deeply felt. He grows, he learns, and he always puts Belly first, even when it hurts. He’s not the easiest choice, but sometimes, the hard choice is the right one.

So, what do you think? Should Belly end up with Jeremiah or Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3? Tell us which team you’re on and why in the comments!

