7 questions Ginny & Georgia season 4 must answer 

It is still unclear when Ginny & Georgia season four will be released, but now that fans have had time to go through season three, they have plenty of questions that still need answering. The series revolves around the exploits of single mother, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), who wants to start anew for the sake of her two children. The show blends parental dynamics, relationship drama, adolescent angst, and more.

The latest season of Ginny & Georgia, which was released on June 5, 2025, kept viewers on the edge of their seats with a high-stakes murder trial. In true Ginny & Georgia spirit, the narrative constantly moved in new directions, which opened up avenues for further character development and theme exploration.

Even though the season finale was satisfying in a lot of ways, there are many lingering questions, mentioned on this list, that fans can't help but ponder.

7 Ginny & Georgia questions that fans want answered in season 4

1) What do Georgia's mother and stepfather want?

It is unclear why Georgia's mother and stepfather tracked her down (Image via Netflix)

It is undeniable that Howey's Georgia is far from perfect. She tends to give her heart away at the drop of a hat, which has put herself and her children at risk multiple times. Her inability to pull her life together seems to be related to her own traumatic and abusive childhood.

Things were so bad when she was a child that she was forced to leave home when she was only 14 years old. Unsurprisingly, Georgia wants nothing to do with her mother, whose rampant addiction gave her stepfather the chance to violate her innocence, more than once.

In season three of Ginny & Georgia, they are seen driving by Georgia's house. Although the duo did not attempt to approach the property, the fact that they tracked her down does not feel like a good sign. Fans are hoping that their motivations will be revealed in Ginny & Georgia season four.

2) Will Georgia keep her promise?

Fans will be waiting to see whether Georgia can change her ways (Image via Netflix)

It becomes obvious in Ginny & Georgia that Georgia tends to react violently. From the time she decided to live life on her own terms, there have been several instances when she has resorted to homicide. While Georgia may argue that she has never killed people unless absolutely necessary, it cannot be denied that she has blood on her hands.

In Ginny & Georgia season three, it seemed like she would pay the ultimate price for her deeds. It was only because of Ginny that she was able to gain her freedom. In return, Georgia promised Ginny that she would never do something like this again.

From what fans of Ginny & Georgia have seen so far, Georgia tends to be rather impulsive. This means that there is a high chance that she might not keep her promise, especially in high-pressure situations. Viewers will only know the outcome once new episodes roll around.

3) Will Austin be able to live with the consequences of his lie?

The testimony will surely impact Austin in some way (Image via Netflix)

While Georgia is very vocal about protecting her children, she hasn't been very successful in creating a safe and secure environment for Austin to grow up in. When his father, Gil Timmins (Aaron Ashmore), was incarcerated, he was so devastated that he stopped talking for a prolonged period.

In season three of Ginny & Georgia, young Austin already had to deal with the upsetting fact that he witnessed his mother killing a person right in front of his eyes. His mental health must have deteriorated further after Ginny manipulated him to lie in court.

Even after the season finale of Ginny & Georgia, fans are unsure how the lie will impact Austin and his relationship with his mother and half-sister. Things will become clearer only after the narrative picks up in the upcoming season.

4) Is Georgia really pregnant?

Viewers are hoping that season four will reveal more about Georgia's pregnancy (Image via Netflix)

In Ginny & Georgia season three, Georgia initially fakes a pregnancy to earn support and sympathy from Scott Porter's Mayor Paul Randolph. Given her manipulative personality, viewers were not exactly surprised that she chose to take this route. But at the end of the season, she drinks a bottle of milk, which raises Ginny's suspicions. Georgia's shocked face is also a dead giveaway.

Even though there is no actual confirmation from Georgia's end that she is, in fact, expecting for real this time, it seems most likely that season four will address the issue. Fans are already speculating about who the father might be. Between Paul and Raymond Ablack's Joe, if the latter does turn out to be the father, the narrative will be able to explore their romantic tension in more detail.

5) Will Cynthia look for payback?

Ginny's lie can come back to haunt her (Image via Netflix)

When Georgia decided to put an end to Tom Fuller's (Vincent Legault) life, she genuinely thought that she was helping him. She had learned from Cynthia that he had been suffering for a long time, and since there was no hope of a recovery, Georgia felt that it would be best for everyone if he simply passed away.

But Cynthia never asked Georgia to do anything about it. And so, Cynthia has a valid reason to be enraged by Georgia's actions. In addition to that, Ginny manipulated her into testifying that Gil could have been present during the incident by threatening to release a recording of Cynthia and Joe publicly.

She eventually realizes that Ginny was lying, which can be a reason for her to hold a vendetta against the Millers. Whether she takes the high road or the revenge route is something that will only be revealed in season four of Ginny & Georgia.

6) Is Ginny turning into her mother?

Ginny took many drastic steps to help her mother in season three of Ginny & Georgia (Image via Netflix)

Viewers who have followed Ginny & Georgia from the very beginning know that Ginny is more mature than Georgia. Even though she has her flaws, she tries to be the best version of herself and not hurt the people around her. She also looks out for Austin in every way that she can. Her strong moral compass is one of the things that endear her to the audience.

But Ginny's personality witnesses many changes in season three of Ginny & Georgia. She manipulates those around her to ensure that her mother walks free. Ginny even gets Austin to give false testimony in court. This indicates that she is becoming more like Georgia with each passing day.

It will certainly be interesting to see if this change is permanent or an involuntary response to the precarious situation she found herself in.

7) Will Marcus get the help he needs?

It will be interesting to see how Marcus changes after his treatment in season four of Ginny & Georgia (Image via Netflix)

There are many memorable characters in Ginny & Georgia, and Marcus, portrayed by Felix Mallard, is one of them. Ginny's love interest, Marcus, has been struggling for a while. His depressive episodes are well documented in seasons two and three. To cope with his mental turmoil, he often turns to addictive substances and alcohol, both of which do more harm than good.

The audience was happy to see Marcus and his mother driving to a rehab facility in season three of Ginny & Georgia. This positive step could mean that Marcus will finally be able to confront the issues that trouble him and find productive ways to deal with his trauma. In season four, viewers are hoping that creators bring to light Marcus' healing journey and its impact on his relationships with those around him.

While season three of Ginny & Georgia kept fans glued to the screen from start to finish with all its drama and shocking twists, they are all ready for the next one to see how the writers will address these open-ended plot progressions.

