Ginny & Georgia season 3: Full cast and character list explored

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is now available for streaming on Netflix. The new chapter in the popular mother-daughter drama follows the Miller family as they confront the fallout of Georgia’s arrest, which happened moments after her wedding to Mayor Paul Randolph. Created by Sarah Lampert and led by showrunner Sarah Glinski, the series continues to explore emotional complexity through a blend of suspense and personal storytelling.

Ad

Ginny & Georgia season 3 resumes exactly where the second left off, placing Georgia behind bars and forcing Ginny to step into a new role at home and school. Brianne Howey returns as Georgia, and Antonia Gentry continues as Ginny, supported by a cast that includes Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, and Nathan Mitchell.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 also welcomes newcomers Ty Doran as Wolfe and Noah Lamanna as Tris, both of whom bring new dynamics into Ginny’s life. The town of Wellsbury becomes more than a backdrop, it acts as a mirror reflecting the consequences of Georgia’s past.

Ad

Trending

Ginny & Georgia season 3 examines loyalty, identity, and accountability, posing a key question: what happens when every hidden truth surfaces and the people you love are caught in the crossfire?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 cast overview

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Brianne Howey speaks during Netflix's Ginny & Georgia season 3 advance screening (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Brianne Howey returns as Georgia Miller, a fiercely protective mother with a complicated history. Ginny & Georgia season 3 opens with Georgia being arrested moments after her wedding to Mayor Paul Randolph. Her time in jail forces her to confront long-buried trauma and navigate a world where her secrets have finally come to light. Howey has previously starred in The Passage, Batwoman, The Exorcist, and Dear Santa.

Ad

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Antonia Gentry attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Antonia Gentry plays Ginny, Georgia’s daughter, who is pushed into adulthood by her family’s crises. In Ginny & Georgia season 3, Ginny balances her academic life and therapy sessions while taking care of Austin and dealing with emotional fallout from her breakup with Marcus. Gentry is known for Candy Jar, Time Cut, and Prom Dates.

Ad

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Diesel La Torraca attends the 48 Independent Short Film Festival Awards . (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Diesel La Torraca plays 10-year-old Austin, who is increasingly caught in the tension between his parents. After witnessing Tom Fuller’s death and experiencing parental conflict firsthand, Austin’s journey in Ginny & Georgia season 3 centers on emotional healing. His previous credits include Little Monsters, Lambs of God, and La Brea.

Ad

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Felix Mallard attends the advanced screening of Turtles All The Way Down (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Felix Mallard returns as Marcus, Ginny’s ex-boyfriend and Max’s twin. Marcus is on a journey of self-care and emotional recovery. Despite ending his relationship with Ginny, he remains close to her, and their connection deepens in new ways. Mallard is known for Neighbours, Locke & Key, Happy Together, and Turtles All the Way Down.

Ad

Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker

Sara Waisglass attends Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sara Waisglass plays Maxine, Ginny’s dramatic and outgoing best friend. As the school musical takes over her life, Max finds herself caught between a budding romance with Silver and lingering feelings for her ex, Sophie. Waisglass is known for Degrassi, Holly Hobbie, October Faction, and Cascade.

Ad

Katie Douglas as Abby

Katie Douglas attends Clown In A Cornfield New York Premiere (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Katie Douglas returns as Abby, who is still struggling with her parents' divorce and her own insecurities. This season, she begins bonding with Tris, her peer tutor, and learns to navigate her inner world more confidently. Douglas has appeared in Every Day, Clown in a Cornfield, and The Girl Who Escaped.

Ad

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Max and Norah bring the energy back in Ginny & Georgia season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Chelsea Clark plays Norah, the peacemaker of MANG. After reconciling with Abby and Ginny, Norah enters season 3 with a strong support system but faces new loyalty tests as Georgia’s arrest impacts the group. Clark is known for Degrassi: Next Class, Ezra, and The Protector.

Ad

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Scott Porter attends Hulu's season 6 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Scott Porter plays Paul, Wellsbury’s mayor and Georgia’s new husband. Season 3 finds Paul grappling with the sudden reality of Georgia’s criminal charges and his role as both a spouse and public figure. Porter has previously starred in Friday Night Lights, The Good Wife, Hart of Dixie, and Up Here.

Ad

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Raymond Ablack attends the Love In The Villa LA Special Screening (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix)

Raymond Ablack plays Joe, the owner of Blue Farm Cafe and one of Georgia’s oldest acquaintances. Joe becomes more involved in Georgia’s case this season, while also dealing with complications from his past with Cynthia. Ablack is known for Degrassi, Maid, Orphan Black, and Love in the Villa.

Ad

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Nathan Mitchell attends the inaugural Canadian edition of Upfront with Amazon (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

Nathan Mitchell portrays Zion, Ginny’s father, who steps in during Georgia’s absence. He is challenged by co-parenting responsibilities and growing tensions with Georgia. Mitchell’s past work includes The Boys, Supernatural, and Twist of Fate.

Ad

Aaron Ashmore as Gil Timmins

Aaron Ashmore plays Gil Timmins. Austin’s dad in Ginny & Georgia season 3. (Image via Netflix)

Aaron Ashmore returns as Gil, Austin’s volatile father. His presence continues to haunt Georgia’s household, especially as he tries to exert influence over Austin. Ashmore is known for Smallville, Killjoys, Warehouse 13, and SkyMed.

Ad

Ty Doran as Wolfe

Wolfe and Ginny exchange a loaded glance in Ginny & Georgia season 3. (Image via Netflix)

Ty Doran joins the cast as Wolfe, a free-spirited student who becomes a part of Ginny’s poetry class. Wolfe offers lightness and perspective amid Ginny’s growing stress. Doran is recognized for his work in Manifest, All Night, and American Crime.

Ad

Noah Lamanna as Tris

Noah Lamanna debuts as Tris in Ginny & Georgia season 3, a skateboarding tutor. (Image via Netflix)

Noah Lamanna plays Tris, who uses they/them pronouns and becomes Abby’s tutor and emotional support. Tris is known in school for their intelligence and skateboard skills. Lamanna’s previous credits include Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Last of Us.

Ad

Behind the scenes and production insights for Ginny & Georgia season 3

In Ginny & Georgia season 3, Ginny comforts Austin following a difficult moment at home, highlighting the sibling bond that deepens while Georgia is behind bars. (Image via Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia season 3 began filming in Toronto in April 2024 and wrapped production in August 2024. The final weeks of shooting were described by cast members as emotional and intense, with Amanda Matlovich capturing behind-the-scenes moments, including the season’s table reads.

Ad

Series creator Sarah Lampert continues to lead the creative vision, while Sarah Glinski joins as the showrunner for Ginny & Georgia season 3. Glinski, known for her work on Degrassi, brings a strong background in teen-centered drama. Executive producers for this season include Sarah Lampert, Sarah Glinski, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March (Dynamic Television), Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Armand Leo (Blue Ice Pictures). Elena Blekhter and Ali Kinney are co-executive producers.

Ad

Ginny & Georgia season 3 expands its narrative focus and ensemble, bringing in Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna in recurring roles. Doran plays Wolfe, a mellow classmate in Ginny’s poetry group who, ironically, isn’t passionate about poetry. Lamanna joins as Tris, a skateboarding peer tutor who becomes close with Abby. Their introductions mark a shift in the character landscape, giving the show new interpersonal dynamics to explore.

According to Lampert in an interview with Netflix Tudum, published on June 5, 2025, this season brings

Ad

“new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges”

that push Ginny and Georgia in ways previously unseen. The storylines continue to explore themes of identity, loyalty, and emotional reckoning. As the show expands its cast and deepens existing storylines, it raises questions about trust, identity, and the cost of secrets. Every character is forced to confront their past choices while navigating uncertain futures.

Viewers can now stream Ginny & Georgia season 3 on Netflix. Updates regarding season 4 are expected to follow, and audiences are encouraged to follow Sportskeeda for the latest events in Wellsbury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More