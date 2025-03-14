Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 10 recap: A proposal, A betrayal, and a new romance?

The most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21, Jump (For My Love), featured an emotional rollercoaster packed with surprising proposals, medical betrayals, and the restarting of friendships. As the season goes on, the drama in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital keeps escalating to new levels, keeping fans hooked with the storytelling.

Disclaimer: Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 10 spoiler ahead.

From Link's surprise proposal to Jo to Catherine's startling revelation about a secret medical diagnosis, the episode was full of turning points. Meanwhile, friendships were put to the test and rekindled among the interns, and Winston was presented with a complex romantic dilemma.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Link's unexpected proposal to Jo

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/ABC)

One of the largest surprises of the episode was when Link realized that his heart had healed completely after his painful breakup with Amelia. Taking care of a patient who was hurt at a divorce party made him think about his experience with Jo, his best friend and long-time confidante.

By the time the episode was over, he had run home, declared his love, and proposed in the most raw and sincere manner possible: "You are my best friend. Marry me."

Jo, clearly moved and overwhelmed with joy, did not even require a sweeping romantic gesture. The moment was simple and sincere, a testament to the strength of their relationship. Link's proposal, though, came with a comedic twist—he gave Jo an empty ring box and asked her to go pick out a ring for herself.

As their history would have it, it was a fitting and endearing ending to a long-built-up romantic saga.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Catherine feels betrayed in a stunning medical case

In the meantime, back at Grey Sloan, a big ethical crisis unfolded. Catherine was blindsided by a stunning twist in a liver transplant case. She had bullied Richard into joining forces with Meredith and Nick to do a transplant for Professor Tasha Lawson, the wife of her old colleague Dr. Evynn Moore.

But before the operation could proceed, the team had one glaring oversight to address—Tasha had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's two years earlier, and Evynn had kept this a secret.

This discovery placed Catherine between a rock and a hard place since withholding such important medical information would be tantamount to medical fraud. Catherine, who is tough and has keen instincts, was visibly upset by the lies, the prologue for what could be a significant blowback in future episodes.

The episode closed on a cliffhanger, with everyone pining to know how Catherine will get through this betrayal and its attendant legal consequences.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Simone and Jules rekindle their friendship

Bailey's intern retreat, which was meant to enhance bonding among the residents, was not successful. It did, however, highlight one underlying problem—the resurfacing of Jules' hurt feelings about Mika leaving. Jules was disappointed, wondering what the use of team bonding was when they were on the verge of disintegration as a team.

She made amends by the end of the episode by taking a step towards repairing her broken friendships when she appeared at the residence with wine. This little yet significant step was enough to mend the difference between her and Simone, demonstrating that sometimes unspoken regrets and shared moments are all it takes to mend injuries.

This subplot reminded viewers of just how important friendships are in the midst of the mayhem of Grey Sloan Memorial.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Winston leaps into his love life

Winston's plot also took an interesting turn. Following a day of work with Ben rescuing a motorcycle accident victim, Winston reconsidered his position on dating and made a leap—he asked Skye, Jackie's mom, out. But the answer he got was not what he anticipated.

Skye acknowledged that she had thought about agreeing a few months prior but that things had since changed. Now that Jackie had grown close to Winston, dating him would come with certain expectations, ones she wasn’t sure he was ready to meet.

This moment highlighted Winston’s growth and self-reflection, showing that while he’s open to love, he might still have some work to do before he can fully commit to a new relationship.

Episode 10 of Grey's Anatomy season 21 served up a combination of sentimental and dramatic moments that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Link and Jo's proposal scene was the highlight, providing a heartwarming conclusion to their years-long will-they-won't-they storyline.

At the same time, Catherine's betrayal and Winston's love life dilemma provided layers of suspense, establishing intriguing storylines for upcoming episodes. With tensions escalating at Grey Sloan and interpersonal relationships shifting, the future episodes have plenty of drama, romance, and surprises in store.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

