What time will Ginny & Georgia season 3 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

The comedy-drama series Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States. The upcoming season is written by creator Sarah Lampert and showrunner Sarah Glinski.

The synopsis for the season, as per Netflix, reads:

"Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding, ruining her fairy tale ending. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny wants to sign up for?"

Viewers who prefer to avoid spoilers can watch Netflix's Ginny & Georgia season 3 when it premieres on June 5, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time.

Release details of Ginny & Georgia season 3 explored

As previously discussed, Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The upcoming installment of the drama series is set to consist of 10 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of one hour. All the episodes will be released collectively on the premiere date.

The table below provides a detailed look at the release timings of the upcoming season based on different regions across the world:

Release Date Release Time Zone Thursday, June 5, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 7 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 4:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, June 5, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Ginny & Georgia season 3?

The comedy-drama series is a Netflix original and will release all episodes of its upcoming season exclusively on the streaming platform worldwide. However, to watch Ginny & Georgia season 3, viewers will require a valid subscription to the streaming platform. Viewers in the United States have three subscription plans to choose from.

The standard plan with ads costs $7.99/month and allows streaming on two supported devices simultaneously. The standard ad-free plan costs subscribers $17.99/month and also provides the option to add an extra member for $6.99/month with ads or $8.99/month without ads.

The premium plan for Netflix costs $24.99/month and allows streaming on four supported devices at a time. This plan also allows individuals to add up to two members at a certain cost.

Recap of Ginny & Georgia season 2

It's been over two years since the previous installment of Ginny & Georgia was released on Netflix in January 2023. One of the biggest plot points involved Georgia killing Tom Fuller, Cynthia's husband. The ordeal was witnessed by her son, Austin, who was hiding in the closet of Tom's room.

Elsewhere, Ginny broke up with her boyfriend Max after she overheard him confess to his twin sister about being unsure of his relationship with her. The characters were overwhelmed by their deteriorating mental health as they tried to battle depression and also maintain a relationship with each other.

Joe, owner of Blue Farm, and Cynthia developed a close relationship with each other as he helped her throughout Tom's illness. As one thing led to another, they eventually ended up sleeping with each other but decided to stay friends to avoid complications. The season also highlighted the tension and chemistry between Joe and Georgia.

The previous installment ended with Georgia finally marrying Wellsbury's mayor, Paul Randolph. Unfortunately for her, the ceremony ended with the police arresting her for the murder of Tom Fuller. The final episode concluded with a heartbreaking moment, which saw Austin crying and chasing the police car that took her mother away.

Following the release of the second season, the series spent nearly two months on Netflix's Global Top 10 list, reaching 88 countries. According to IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 7.4/10 based on over 92,000 user reviews. The upcoming Ginny & Georgia season 3 will be released on June 5, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

