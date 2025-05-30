7 comedy dramas to watch if you liked Overcompensating

Overcompensating is an American comedy-drama series created by and starring Benito Skinner, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2025. Loosely inspired by Skinner's own college experiences, the show follows Benny, a former high school football star and valedictorian from Idaho, as he begins his freshman year at the fictional Yates University, where his sister Grace is already a junior.

Benny struggles with his closeted status and hides behind a macho front, copying the confidence of his male friends, especially Peter, Grace's jock lover. Benny strikes up a connection with Carmen, a fellow New Jersey native who was previously an outsider in high school, on his first day.

Together, they negotiate the demands of college life, new relationships, pledging to a secret society, and the road of self-discovery. Overcompensating stars Benito Skinner as Benny, Wally Baram as Carmen, Mary Beth Barone as Grace, Adam DiMarco as Peter, and Rish Shah as Miles.

For those who enjoy Overcompensating, other comedy dramas like Never Have I Ever, Love, Simon, and more are a must-watch.

Sex Education, Never Have I Ever, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and more comedy dramas similar to Overcompensating

1) Sex Education (2019–2023)

Sex Education (Image via Netflix)

Asa Butterfield plays Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school kid whose mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), is a professional s*x therapist, in Netflix's comedy-drama Sex Education. Otis opens an underground sex therapy clinic inside the school to assist his friends and fellow students with their personal problems alongside the rebellious Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey).

With comedy and empathy, the program addresses sexuality, consent, relationships, and personal development from a straightforward and honest angle, providing a unique viewpoint on teenage challenges. Overcompensating viewers who value honest talks about identity and inclusion are guaranteed to find great resonance in the loving yet clever environment created by the varied ensemble and inclusive storyline.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Never Have I Ever (2020–2023)

Never Have I Ever (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Launched on Netflix in 2020, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher created the comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan portrays first-generation Indian-American high schooler Devi Vishwakumar dealing with the sudden death of her father.

Inspired by Kaling's own childhood events, the series, which takes place in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, blends biting comedy with emotional depth to explore themes of bereavement, identity, and cultural expectations. This series broke many stereotypes in its South Asian portrayal in Western media.

The series also shows Devi's complicated connection with her stern but loving mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), and others who have their own struggles. Narrated mostly by tennis legend John McEnroe along with guest stars like Andy Samberg, the show strikes a mix of relevant teenage drama and cultural subtlety much like Overcompensating.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Love, Victor (2020–2022)

Love, Victor (Image via Disney Plus)

Love, Victor is a spin-off of the movie Love, Simon. Michael Cimino stars as Victor Salazar, a Creekwood High School student adjusting to his sexual orientation under familial pressure and societal hurdles. The show tracks Victor's path toward self-acceptance and explores ideas of identity, friendship, and love.

With Rachel Hilson as Mia, Victor's friend, and James Martinez as his father, the show conveys the complexity of teenage life. Its sensitive treatment of LGBTQ+ themes aligns closely with the focus on discovering one's true self in Overcompensating.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney Plus

4) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on Stephen Chbosky's book of the same name, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age drama. Logan Lerman plays Charlie, a shy, introverted kid who is starting high school and dealing with pain and mental health problems. Emma Watson and Ezra Miller play Sam and Patrick, respectively, two free-spirited seniors who show Charlie the good and bad parts of being a teenager.

Through emotional stories and powerful acts, the movie looks at identity, acceptance, and healing. Similar to Overcompensating, the movie illustrates both the fun and complex challenges of finding one's place in a confusing world.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, HBO Max

5) Love, Simon (2018)

Love, Simon (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Love, Simon stars Nick Robinson as Simon Spier, a high school student who is closeted and dealing with the complications of identity, friendship, and first love. The film follows Simon's emotional journey as an anonymous classmate threatens to expose his secret, forcing him to face his fears and embrace who he really is.

With a supporting cast including Jennifer Garner as Simon's mom and Josh Duhamel as his dad, the movie balances comedy with heartfelt drama. Its optimistic depiction of the LGBTQ+ community and the challenges that come with being a part of it echoes the themes of self-discovery and acceptance central to Overcompensating.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

6) Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (Image via Netflix)

Call Me by Your Name is a critically acclaimed coming-of-age romantic drama. Timothee Chalamet portrays Elio, a 17-year-old young man who is enjoying his summer in Northern Italy. Armie Hammer co-stars as Oliver, a visiting graduate student who sets off a deep and transforming romantic connection with Elio.

The film is a study of first love, identity, and self-discovery with its memorable performances and striking visuals. Like Overcompensating, the film looks at finding one's actual self among social limitations.

Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Lady Bird is Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut. Saoirse Ronan plays Christine "Lady Bird," a senior in high school negotiating the challenges of adolescence in Sacramento in the early 2000s. While addressing her turbulent relationship with her tough but loving mother, Laurie Metcalf, the film follows a high school senior's trip through friendship, first love, self-discovery, and ambitions of college on the East Coast.

Lady Bird garnered five Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress and Best Picture, and two Golden Globes. Its combination of an honest coming-of-age story and comic timing is similar to the comedy-drama Overcompensating.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, HBO Max, Hulu

Overcompensating is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

