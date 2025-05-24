Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden said to be expecting their first child

Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden are reportedly expecting their first child together. Local outlet Irish Independent reported it on Friday, May 23, 2025, saying that a source close to the pair reportedly confirmed the pregnancy news. According to the source, the couple is allegedly "thrilled" about the addition to their family.

But no confirmation about the pregnancy from Ronan or Lowden has come out yet. The two have kept their relationship out of the public eye and rarely talk about their private lives during interviews. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress met her now-husband and fellow actor while filming Mary Queen of Scots in 2018.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden kept their wedding private just as they kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They had a secret wedding ceremony in July 2024 at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office. "Only a handful of the couple's closest friends" were in attendance, per the Irish Independent. Guests were reportedly "sworn to secrecy" during the ceremony, according to the outlet.

What has Saoirse Ronan said about starting a family with Jack Lowden?

While Saoirse Ronan tends to keep her private life and her relationship with her Slow Horses actor husband, Jack Lowden, away from the prying eyes of the public, she once addressed the desire to have a kid. She alluded to wanting to start building her family with Lowden as she continues to build her career as an actress.

During her interview with British Vogue, published on October 16, 2024, she talked about her aspirations for a family life. When asked if she wanted to have children, she said:

"Yes, I do. I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I'm now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid."

The Lovely Bones actress further said about possibly welcoming a baby in the current stage of her life and career:

"I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I'm hopefully not giving it up forever. But, yeah, I've always wanted that."

Saoirse Ronan started her career as a child actress in the Irish medical drama series The Clinic in 2003. She has only built her filmography from there, with movies like Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women. Those four features earned her four Oscar nominations. Her latest movies include The Outrun and the BAFTA-nominated Blitz, where she played the character of a mother.

She also starred as the titular Mary Stuart in Mary Queen of Scots, where she met Jack Lowden, who played Henry Darnley, Mary's second husband. Lowden also has an extensive filmography, which includes the Oscar-winning film Dunkirk and the Primetime Emmy-winning Apple TV+ dark comedy thriller Slow Horses.

News about Saoirse Ronan being pregnant with her first baby with her Scottish actor husband, Jack Lowden, came after her recent appearance in the star-studded Louis Vuitton Cruise event in France on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The actress stunned at the event while wearing a flowy black gown with lace and soft pleat detailing by French designer Danielle Goldberg.

