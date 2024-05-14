“Girl, you made me forget”— Saweetie fangirls over ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan during her 2024 Gold Gala performance 

Saweetie performed at the third annual Gold Gala held on May 11, 2024 at the Gold House in Los Angeles, California. During her performance, she took a moment to appreciate Canadian Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever fame, causing a buzz online.

During her performance, the singer pointed Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and stated:

"Make some noise for my girl here everyone here..You made me forget about the song I was about to do.. You see, this is why rooms like this is so important. We're able to see who we admire, who we follow, who we watch..."

The moment was caught on camera.

After the Gold Gala Saweetie fangirl moment went viral, netizens were quick to react to it on the internet, taking to social media, particularly X, to make their feelings known on the matter.

Most fans had positive feelings about the interaction between the singer and the actress, with many gushing over it and others appreciating the genuineness of the interaction.

"WAKE UP BECAUSEEE MAITREYI AND SAWEETIE OMG??" wrote one netizen.

"Saweetie is just too cute this was such a loving & genuine interaction," said another fan.

"Oh my gosh, Saweetie fangirling over Maitreyi Ramakrishnan at the 2024 Gold Gala was everything! The way she hyped her up and showed genuine admiration was so heartwarming. It's amazing to see artists supporting each other like that!" One fan commented.

Saweetie and Lucy Liu among many honored at Gold Gala 2024

Gold Gala 2024 was organized by Gold House and creative director Prabal Gurung, with over six hundred guests in attendance. Each year, the event celebrates 100 changemakers in society and culture from the Asia-Pacific region. The list this year included Saweetie, who was awarded the Billboard Gold Music Honor for her work as a musician.

Also awarded was Lucy Liu, who won the Gold Legend award at the event for her accomplishments in the acting industry. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan meanwhile was one of the award presenters, handing over the A100 Legend award to Mindy Kaling of Last Night fame.

Other awardees at the event included Michelle Yeoh, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Lindsay Watson, Padma Lakshmi, Hoa Xuande, Cynthia Erivo, Chloe Kim, Kristi Yamaguchi, and others. The awards were presented by Alok Vaid-Menon, Regina King, Daniels, Bela Bajaria, Jon M. Chu, and more.

The Gold Gala this year unveiled the Gold Storybook: Gold House, a guide and reference collection intended to forward authentic portrayal of communities hailing from the Asia-Pacific region.

Also unveiled was the #WriteHerRight partnership between the SeeHer and Gold House for the promotion and guidance of authentic and nuanced portrayal of women in the Asia-Pacific.