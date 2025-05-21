Carey Mulligan joins Greta Gerwig's Netflix adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, taking on the role of Digory's mother

Carey Mulligan is in talks to join Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie. It has been reported that the actress will be a part of the fantasy film set to release in 2026.

The upcoming adaptation of the book series is based on the 1955 novel The Magician's Nephew, which is a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Known for her versatile roles in films and series across genres, Carey's entry into the cast list of Netflix's Narnia movie raises anticipation for the adaptation film. The actress will play the role of the young protagonist's ill mother in the film.

Carey Mulligan joins the cast of Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie

Carey Lauren joins the cast of Netflix's Narnia movie (Image via Getty)

The film, under Netflix production, was announced to take forward the fantastical world based on author C.S. Lewis' literary works. Greta Gerwig helms the writing and direction of the film. It was announced that Carey Mulligan is in talks to join the film as a cast member, playing Digory's sick mother.

Carey Mulligan began her acting career in 2004 through theater plays. She went on to make her film debut as Catherine 'Kitty' Bennet in Pride and Prejudice (2005). The British actress is known for her works such as An Education (2009), Never Let Me Go (2010), Shame (2011), Suffragette (2015), Promising Young Woman (2020), and more.

She has received accolades and nominations in some of the most prestigious awards across film and theater genres, such as the Academy Awards, Tony Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards, and more. She was named as the Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III in 2024 for her work in the entertainment field.

All about the upcoming movie

Netflix announced its plans to release the film after acquiring the rights to adapt C.S. Lewis' works. The Chronicles of Narnia is popular in the fantasy genre of books. It was first adapted as a film in 2005, titled The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The franchise further released two more films from the series.

It follows two youngsters, Digory and Polly, as they adventure across worlds with the help of magical rings made by Digory's uncle, Andrew. They face challenges posed by the White Witch and also come across the new world of Narnia made by Aslan the tiger.

Exploring the cast and crew of Netflix's Narnia

Greta Gerwig writes and directs the upcoming Narnia movie (Image via Getty)

It has been reported that Daniel Craig will allegedly take the role of Digory's uncle, Emma Mackey will feature as the White Witch, and Meryl Streep will play Aslan the lion in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie.

American actress, writer, and director Greta Gerwig is known for delivering varied popular works such as Barbie (2023), Little Women (2019), Lady Bird (2017), Frances Ha (2012), and more. Greta Gerwig's involvement in the upcoming movie as a writer and director will make this another significant project under her direction.

Producers of the film include Mark Gordon, Vincent Sieber, Amy Pascal, and more. The film will get a two-week IMAX release during Thanksgiving 2026 before its release on Netflix.

