Where to watch Sinners in 70mm IMAX: Full list of all theaters

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, has attracted a lot of attention since its world premiere on April 3, 2025. The period horror film was released in the US theaters on April 18, 2025, and has a 98% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, the film follows the story of two identical twins and World War I veterans who return to their hometown to start a juke joint. However, they end up dealing with a vampire infestation in the small Mississippi town.

Sinners is shot with IMAX film cameras, which are known to be the highest-resolution cameras available. The movie is designed to be experienced in IMAX theaters and is currently being screened in several theaters supporting this advanced technology.

Full list of IMAX theaters screening Sinners

Sinners is being screened in 70mm IMAX film at the following theaters in the US:

Tempe, Arizona : Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX

: Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX Irvine, California : Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX

: Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX Los Angeles, California : Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX

: Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX San Francisco, California : AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX

: AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX Fort Lauderdale, Florida : Autonation IMAX Theater

: Autonation IMAX Theater Indianapolis, Indiana : Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre

: Indiana State Museum IMAX Theatre New York, New York : AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX

: AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX Dallas, Texas: Cinemark Dallas & IMAX

In Canada, there is only one theater screening the film in IMAX format. It is the Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan located in Woodbridge, Ontario.

In addition to the aforementioned eight theaters where the movie is being screened in the US in IMAX 70mm, several other theaters will screen select sequences of the film in IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio of 1.43:1.

Here is a list of those seven theaters:

Austin, Texas : IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum

: IMAX, The Bullock Texas State History Museum Branson, Missouri : Branson's IMAX - Entertainment Complex

: Branson's IMAX - Entertainment Complex Chantilly, Virginia : Airbus IMAX, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center

: Airbus IMAX, Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center Chattanooga, Tennessee : IMAX 3D, Tennessee Aquarium

: IMAX 3D, Tennessee Aquarium Pooler, Georgia : Royal Cinemas & IMAX

: Royal Cinemas & IMAX Reading, Massachusetts : Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theater Reading

: Sunbrella IMAX 3D Theater Reading Seattle, Washington: Boeing IMAX, Pacific Science Center

Ryan Coogler consulted Christopher Nolan before filming Sinners on IMAX cameras

Christopher Nolan is regarded as one of the legendary filmmakers in Hollywood and is widely known for using IMAX cameras for shooting his films. His latest project, Oppenheimer, was also shot on IMAX cameras and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Ryan Coogler appeared on The Big Picture podcast on April 17, 2025, to discuss the making of Sinners. During the interview, he also revealed that he consulted Christopher Nolan when the use of IMAX cameras came up. Coogler said:

"For this one, man, I talked to Chris [Nolan] and Emma [Thomas] about the format, when large format became something that we were discussing and thinking about."

He continued:

"He [Chris Nolan] basically told me not to be scared, you know? And don’t let anybody bow down to the camera on set. He acknowledged that it’s an intimidating piece of equipment, you know, and that—because he uses a lot of handheld camerawork in his history, and those cameras, you can’t handhold, the sync-sound cameras."

Nolan advised Coogler to use the IMAX camera like a Super 8 camera, and that the Black Panther director should treat it like a normal camera.

Sinners is now in theaters.

