Timothee Chalamet with GF Kylie Jenner & other stars spotted courtside for Knicks vs Pacers showdown

Timothee Chalamet, together with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and other celebrities descended on Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The A-listers attended the New York Knicks’ must-win showdown against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. With the home team a loss away from elimination, the stars came out to support them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Actors Tracy Morgan, Michael Imperioli and Ben Stiller sat at courtside. NFL great and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan was spotted having a conversation with broadcaster Gayle King. And of course, no Knicks home game would be complete without the iconic Spike Lee.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Timothee Chalamet’s presence was not a surprise. Born and raised in New York, the Dune star, like the other celebrities mentioned, is a die hard Knicks fan. Thursday was the second time in the playoffs he brought along with him Kylie Jenner. Chalamet and Jenner also watched Game 4 between the Knicks and the Celtics at MSG on May 12.

Chalamet entered the arena wearing the New York Knicks’ unmistakable blue and orange colors. Jenner, who wore a red jacket and dark-colored pants, held her boyfriend’s hand as they walked onto the floor. Along the way, Chalamet encountered and had a brief conversation with Inside the NBA co-hosts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

Ad

Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee got a rowdy welcome from Pat McAfee in Indiana in Game 4

Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee are New York Knicks royalties. They entered Madison Square Garden with a warm welcome from the home team crowd. The vibe at MSG was in stark contrast to what the three experienced when they visited Indiana for Game 4 on Tuesday.

Ad

Heading into the game, former NFL player Pat McAfee had a surprise for the trio.

“Indianapolis, Indiana. We got some bigwigs from the big city in the building. Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothee Chalamet is here. Let’s send these sons of b***ches back to New York with their ears ringing.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

McAfee, who also dabbles in WWE wrestling, had Gainbridge Fieldhouse rocking. The Pacers, behind a flawless triple-double performance from Tyrese Haliburton, sent the Knicks on the brink of elimination with a 130-121 win.

Chalamet, Stiller and Lee remained unfazed. They returned to New York, hoping their team lives to fight another day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More