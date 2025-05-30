Timothee Chalamet with GF Kylie Jenner & other stars spotted courtside for Knicks vs Pacers showdown

Timothee Chalamet, together with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and other celebrities descended on Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The A-listers attended the New York Knicks’ must-win showdown against the Indiana Pacers in Game 5. With the home team a loss away from elimination, the stars came out to support them.
Actors Tracy Morgan, Michael Imperioli and Ben Stiller sat at courtside. NFL great and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan was spotted having a conversation with broadcaster Gayle King. And of course, no Knicks home game would be complete without the iconic Spike Lee.
Timothee Chalamet’s presence was not a surprise. Born and raised in New York, the Dune star, like the other celebrities mentioned, is a die hard Knicks fan. Thursday was the second time in the playoffs he brought along with him Kylie Jenner. Chalamet and Jenner also watched Game 4 between the Knicks and the Celtics at MSG on May 12.
Chalamet entered the arena wearing the New York Knicks’ unmistakable blue and orange colors. Jenner, who wore a red jacket and dark-colored pants, held her boyfriend’s hand as they walked onto the floor. Along the way, Chalamet encountered and had a brief conversation with Inside the NBA co-hosts Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.
Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee got a rowdy welcome from Pat McAfee in Indiana in Game 4
Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee are New York Knicks royalties. They entered Madison Square Garden with a warm welcome from the home team crowd. The vibe at MSG was in stark contrast to what the three experienced when they visited Indiana for Game 4 on Tuesday.
Heading into the game, former NFL player Pat McAfee had a surprise for the trio.
“Indianapolis, Indiana. We got some bigwigs from the big city in the building. Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothee Chalamet is here. Let’s send these sons of b***ches back to New York with their ears ringing.”
McAfee, who also dabbles in WWE wrestling, had Gainbridge Fieldhouse rocking. The Pacers, behind a flawless triple-double performance from Tyrese Haliburton, sent the Knicks on the brink of elimination with a 130-121 win.
Chalamet, Stiller and Lee remained unfazed. They returned to New York, hoping their team lives to fight another day.
