Until Dawn: Full list of cast and character explored

The new horror movie Until Dawn is set to be released on April 25, 2025. The film is based on the 2015 video game and takes place in the same universe. Directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation's David F. Sandberg, Until Dawn tracks the life of Clover, a high school girl in search of her sister Melanie, who vanished in mysterious circumstances.

She and her friends are in a haunted house in Glore Valley, where they discover Melanie's name signed in a book. Stuck in a continuous time loop, the group of friends has to find a means of coping with the haunted beasts that inhabit the house and remain alive until morning.

The movie features Ella Rubin as Clover, Michael Cimino as Max, Odessa A'zion as Nina, Ji-young Yoo as Megan, Belmont Cameli as Abe, Maia Mitchell as Melanie, and Peter Stormare as Hill. Until Dawn has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The complete cast of Until Dawn explored

Ella Rubin as Clover

Ella Rubin as Clover (Image via Instagram/@ellarubin1)

Clover is the main protagonist of the Until Dawn movie, who is on the lookout for her sister Melanie. She is trying to cope with her fear of death after losing both her mother and sister.

Ella Rubin is an American actress who is known for her roles in the Netflix series The Chair and The Girl from Plainville. She made her Broadway debut in The Rose Tattoo. She has done supporting roles in movies such as The Idea of You and the Academy Award-winning movie Anora.

Michael Cimino as Max

Michael Cimino as Max (Image via Instagram/@itsmichaelcimino)

Max is Clover's ex-boyfriend and Megan's stepbrother in Until Dawn. He has been trying to connect with Clover and is helping her look for her missing sister in the place where she disappeared.

Michael Cimino is known for his role as Bob Palmeri in the 2019 horror movie Annabelle Comes Home. He has also appeared in movies, namely Training Day, No Child Left Behind, and Walk the Prank. He plays Ethan in Netflix's rom-com series Never Have I Ever.

Odessa A'zion as Nina

Odessa A'zion as Nina (Image via Instagram/@odessaazion)

Nina provides emotional support for Clover rather than trying to help her find her sister.

Odessa A'zion has previously portrayed Shannon in the CBS series Fam, and Joey Del Marco in the Netflix series Grand Amy. A'zion has also made appearances in movies such as Sitting in Bars with Cake, Hellraiser, The Inhabitant, and Fresh Kills.

Ji-young Yoo as Megan

Ji-young Yoo as Megan (Image via Instagram/@jiyoung_ie)

Megan is a teenage Asian-American girl who believes she has psychic powers. She, along with the others, attempt to find Melanie.

Ji-young Yoo made her debut in the film Moxie. Since then, she has appeared in the Apple TV+ film The Sky Is Everywhere. She was also cast in the Amazon Prime series Expats and the latest movie, Freaky Tales.

Belmont Cameli as Abe

Belmont Cameli as Abe (Image via Instagram/@belmontcameli)

In Until Dawn, Abe plays Nina's boyfriend and is helping Clover crack the case of her sister, who has been missing for over a year.

Actor Belmont Cameli had his breakout role in the sitcom Saved by the Bell and the Netflix movie Along for the Ride. He then essayed the role of Frankie Boy in the crime drama film The Alto Knights.

Maia Mitchell as Melanie

Maia Mitchell as Melanie (Image via Instagram/@maiamitchell)

Melanie disappeared mysteriously in October 2023 in Pennsylvania and hasn't been found since. She and Clover's mother share the same disease, giving her reason to be lurking around in Glore Valley.

Maia Mitchell is an Australian singer-songwriter and actress. She has taken up roles in various projects, including Mortified, Trapped, Castaway, and After the Dark. She is best recognized for her role alongside Ross Lynch in the Disney musicals Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2. Fans can also watch her in films, namely The Last Summer and Never Goin' Back.

Peter Stormare as Dr.Hill

Peter Stormare as Dr. Hill (Image via Instagram/@therealstormare)

Hill is a worker at the gas station who happens to stumble upon the group of friends. He appears to have a key role in the film and could be one of the answers the group is looking for.

Peter Stormare is a Swedish actor, voice actor, theater director, playwright, and musician. He is best known for playing Gaear Grimsrud in Fargo, Lev Andropov in Armageddon, John Abruzzi in the Fox series Prison Break, and Abram in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Supporting cast of Until Dawn

The other cast members who appear in the movie are as follows:

Tibor Szauervein

Lotta Losten

Mariann Hermányi

Willem van der Vegt

Zsófia Temesvári

Ádám Bot

Adam Kocsis

Adrienn Mész

Adam Zambryzcki

Boglárka Heim

Until Dawn hits theaters this April 25, 2025.

