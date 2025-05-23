Overcompensating soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Overcompensating premiered on May 15, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The show was created by Benito Skinner, who also plays the lead character, Benny. It's about a college freshman who is secretly gay but still clings to the straight-passing image he made in high school.

Ad

Overcompensating shows Benny's emotional journey as he tries to balance his need to fit in with his growing sexuality. As the pressure to fit in grows, Benny holds on to old habits until his carefully constructed image starts to fall apart. Carmen becomes his closest friend, and Miles makes him feel something deeper.

This series has songs by Britney Spears, Lorde, The Japanese House, and Charli XCX, who was also an executive producer for the show. The Japanese House was also one of the music composers for the show.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Overcompensating: List of all songs in the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Overcompensating soundtrack consists of 36 songs spread across 8 episodes, with a total runtime of approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes. The tracks include chart-toppers and alternative hits, enhancing the show’s emotional and narrative beats.

Episode 1: Lucky

Lucky – Britney Spears

I Love It – Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX

Team – Lorde

Vroom Vroom – Charli XCX

Episode 2: Who’s That Girl

Who’s That Girl – Eve

Pop The Glock – Uffie

Heavy Action – Johnny Pearson

Like A G6 – Far East Movement, The Cataracs, and Dev

Super Bass – Nicki Minaj

Ad

Episode 3: Black and Yellow

Boys – Charli XCX

Black And Yellow – Wiz Khalifa

Gucci Gucci – Kreayshawn

I’ve Seen Footage – Death Grips

Where’d You Go – Fort Minor feat. Holly Brook and Jonah Matranga

Love In Stereo – Sky Ferreira

Episode 4: Boom Clap

Boom Clap – Charli XCX

Girls Night Out – Charli XCX

Big Fish – Vince Staples

I Love It – Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX

Boys – Charli XCX

party 4 u – Charli XCX

Episode 5: Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites – Skrillex

No Angel – Charli XCX

Unlock It – Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras

We Are Your Friends – Justice Vs. Simian

Nuclear Seasons – Charli XCX

Claws – Charli XCX

Ad

Episode 6: The Edge Of Glory

Everything Is Embarrassing – Sky Ferreira

Official – Charli XCX

The Edge Of Glory – Lady Gaga

Sorry If I Hurt You – Charli XCX

Episode 7: Welcome To The Black Parade

All The Things – Beverly

Let’s Talk – Death In The Afternoon

Welcome To The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance

Sugar – Maroon 5

Episode 8: Crown On The Ground

Crown On The Ground – Sleigh Bells

Ribs – Lorde

Lipgloss – Charli XCX feat. CupcaKKe

Gucci Gucci – Kreayshawn

Doses and Mimosas – Cherub

Read more: Where was Overcompensating filmed? All filming locations explored

Ad

About the music composer

Alex Somers, George Daniel of The 1975, and Amber Bain, who goes by the name "The Japanese House," made Overcompensating's score.

Somers is known for his work on Captain Fantastic and Honey Boy. George Daniel adds a modern, rhythmic edge, and Bain helps us think about our feelings. Their music brings out Benny's inner struggles and outside experiences without getting in the way of the story.

Ad

Plot of the series

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overcompensating is the story of Benny, a freshman who is gay but doesn't want to come out until after high school. He doesn't want to tell anyone who he really is when he starts college, even though he was a star athlete and homecoming king.

Things change when he meets Carmen, an outsider who quickly becomes his best friend, and Miles, a cute student who becomes Benny's biggest emotional challenge without him knowing it. Benny tries to keep up his "bro" image while also getting closer to Carmen and feeling attracted to Miles.

Ad

Read more: Overcompensating: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Benny makes a lot of mistakes on his emotional journey. He tells frat boys lies about sleeping with Carmen to get their approval, which makes things worse between them.

Carmen, on the other hand, dates Peter, who is dating Benny's sister, which makes things more difficult between them. She later finds out Benny's secret and tries to help him figure out who he is. Benny also gets back in touch with Sammy, a friend from high school whom he hurt, and finds healing and love.

Ad

Read more: Is Overcompensating based on a true story? Details explored

There has been some progress, but Benny is still afraid to come out. Carmen tells Miles and Grace about him by accident during a heated argument. This makes Benny face his identity in a more public way.

At the same time, Grace ends her unhealthy relationship with Peter when she finds out he is cheating on her. At the end of the series, Benny is still not sure, but he is more willing to accept the truth.

Ad

Read more: Overcompensating season 1: Full list of cast

Overcompensating is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More