Overcompensating soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Overcompensating premiered on May 15, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The show was created by Benito Skinner, who also plays the lead character, Benny. It's about a college freshman who is secretly gay but still clings to the straight-passing image he made in high school.
Overcompensating shows Benny's emotional journey as he tries to balance his need to fit in with his growing sexuality. As the pressure to fit in grows, Benny holds on to old habits until his carefully constructed image starts to fall apart. Carmen becomes his closest friend, and Miles makes him feel something deeper.
This series has songs by Britney Spears, Lorde, The Japanese House, and Charli XCX, who was also an executive producer for the show. The Japanese House was also one of the music composers for the show.
A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.
Overcompensating: List of all songs in the series
The Overcompensating soundtrack consists of 36 songs spread across 8 episodes, with a total runtime of approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes. The tracks include chart-toppers and alternative hits, enhancing the show’s emotional and narrative beats.
Episode 1: Lucky
- Lucky – Britney Spears
- I Love It – Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX
- Team – Lorde
- Vroom Vroom – Charli XCX
Episode 2: Who’s That Girl
- Who’s That Girl – Eve
- Pop The Glock – Uffie
- Heavy Action – Johnny Pearson
- Like A G6 – Far East Movement, The Cataracs, and Dev
- Super Bass – Nicki Minaj
Episode 3: Black and Yellow
- Boys – Charli XCX
- Black And Yellow – Wiz Khalifa
- Gucci Gucci – Kreayshawn
- I’ve Seen Footage – Death Grips
- Where’d You Go – Fort Minor feat. Holly Brook and Jonah Matranga
- Love In Stereo – Sky Ferreira
Episode 4: Boom Clap
- Boom Clap – Charli XCX
- Girls Night Out – Charli XCX
- Big Fish – Vince Staples
- I Love It – Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX
- Boys – Charli XCX
- party 4 u – Charli XCX
Episode 5: Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
- Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites – Skrillex
- No Angel – Charli XCX
- Unlock It – Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras
- We Are Your Friends – Justice Vs. Simian
- Nuclear Seasons – Charli XCX
- Claws – Charli XCX
Episode 6: The Edge Of Glory
- Everything Is Embarrassing – Sky Ferreira
- Official – Charli XCX
- The Edge Of Glory – Lady Gaga
- Sorry If I Hurt You – Charli XCX
Episode 7: Welcome To The Black Parade
- All The Things – Beverly
- Let’s Talk – Death In The Afternoon
- Welcome To The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance
- Sugar – Maroon 5
Episode 8: Crown On The Ground
- Crown On The Ground – Sleigh Bells
- Ribs – Lorde
- Lipgloss – Charli XCX feat. CupcaKKe
- Gucci Gucci – Kreayshawn
- Doses and Mimosas – Cherub
Read more: Where was Overcompensating filmed? All filming locations explored
About the music composer
Alex Somers, George Daniel of The 1975, and Amber Bain, who goes by the name "The Japanese House," made Overcompensating's score.
Somers is known for his work on Captain Fantastic and Honey Boy. George Daniel adds a modern, rhythmic edge, and Bain helps us think about our feelings. Their music brings out Benny's inner struggles and outside experiences without getting in the way of the story.
Plot of the series
Overcompensating is the story of Benny, a freshman who is gay but doesn't want to come out until after high school. He doesn't want to tell anyone who he really is when he starts college, even though he was a star athlete and homecoming king.
Things change when he meets Carmen, an outsider who quickly becomes his best friend, and Miles, a cute student who becomes Benny's biggest emotional challenge without him knowing it. Benny tries to keep up his "bro" image while also getting closer to Carmen and feeling attracted to Miles.
Read more: Overcompensating: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far
Benny makes a lot of mistakes on his emotional journey. He tells frat boys lies about sleeping with Carmen to get their approval, which makes things worse between them.
Carmen, on the other hand, dates Peter, who is dating Benny's sister, which makes things more difficult between them. She later finds out Benny's secret and tries to help him figure out who he is. Benny also gets back in touch with Sammy, a friend from high school whom he hurt, and finds healing and love.
Read more: Is Overcompensating based on a true story? Details explored
There has been some progress, but Benny is still afraid to come out. Carmen tells Miles and Grace about him by accident during a heated argument. This makes Benny face his identity in a more public way.
At the same time, Grace ends her unhealthy relationship with Peter when she finds out he is cheating on her. At the end of the series, Benny is still not sure, but he is more willing to accept the truth.
Read more: Overcompensating season 1: Full list of cast
Overcompensating is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.