Overcompensating season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Overcompensating premiered on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. Benito Skinner created the series, which marks his first long-form project.

Famed for his social media persona as Benny Drama, Skinner jumps into a scripted narrative with this coming-of-age college comedy, which is somewhat autobiographical.

Set in the fictional Yates University, Overcompensating follows Benny, a closeted ex-football player, as he battles to redefine himself while concealing a vital component of his identity.

He quickly forms a close friendship with Carmen, a quirky freshman. The show also focuses on Benny’s sister Grace, her controlling boyfriend Peter, and Benny’s growing affection for a fellow classmate, Miles. The main cast of the show includes Benito Skinner, Mary Beth Barone, Wally Baram, Adam DiMarco, and Rish Shah.

There are a lot of new and experienced actors in the show, but what makes the show great is its ensemble cast. Here is a full list of all the characters on the show, including both the main characters and the supporting ones.

Full list of the main cast of the series Overcompensating

Below is the complete list of the main cast of the series-

Benito Skinner as Benny

Benito Skinner (Benny) at Overcompensating screening and after-party (Source: Getty)

Benny is the protagonist of Overcompensating, portraying a version of Benito Skinner himself. A former high school football captain, Benny enrolls at Yates University in the hopes of starting over.

Outwardly a golden boy, Benny hides his s*xuality from his peers, grappling with internalized fears and the pressure to conform. His journey of self-discovery is central to the show's emotional arc.

Benito Skinner is widely recognized for his internet alter ego, Benny Drama. He gained prominence through sketches and parodies and has also acted in Queer as Folk and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Besides playing Benny, Skinner also created, wrote, and executive-produced Overcompensating.

Wally Baram as Carmen

Wally Baram (Carmen) at Vanity Fair And Instagram's Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Party (Source: Getty)

Carmen is Benny’s first friend at college. They meet during orientation and quickly become inseparable. Carmen is awkward, honest, and serves as Benny’s emotional support as he hides his s*xuality. She initially sees Benny as a romantic interest but soon becomes his closest friend and confidante.

Overcompensating is Wally Baram’s acting debut, but she is no stranger to the entertainment world. She has written for What We Do in the Shadows, Shrinking, and Betty.

Mary Beth Barone as Grace

Mary Beth Barone (Grace) at Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Source: Getty)

Grace is Benny’s older sister, already attending Yates. She is irritated by Benny's decision to follow her to college. Trapped in a toxic relationship with Peter, she presents a curated version of herself. Her character as Grace showcases the pressure young adults feel to fit in socially and romantically.

Mary Beth Barone is known for her stand-up comedy and podcast Ride, co-hosted with Skinner. On-screen, she has appeared in Black Mirror and the film Sugar Baby.

Adam DiMarco as Peter

Adam DiMarco (Peter) at Overcompensating Screening And After-Party (Source: Getty)

Peter is Grace’s manipulative and controlling boyfriend. A senior and member of an elite secret society, he plays a significant role in shaping the campus environment. He is also the reason Grace distances herself from her old self. Peter represents college elitism and insecurity masked as charisma.

Adam DiMarco is a Canadian actor with notable roles in The Magicians, The Order, and The White Lotus, where he played Albie Di Grasso.

Rish Shah as Miles

Rish Shah (Miles) at The Overcompensating House (Source: Getty)

Miles is a British student and one of Benny's classmates. Sitting next to Benny in their film class, Miles rapidly becomes the target of Benny's love. Their growing friendship and Benny’s hidden feelings form a crucial emotional thread in the series.

Rish Shah has appeared in several popular productions, including Ms. Marvel as Kamran, Do Revenge, and The Sweet East.

Supporting cast and characters

The supporting cast of the show includes:

Holmes as Hailee

Corteon Moore as Gabe

Owen Thiele as George

Nell Verlaque as Emily

Connie Britton as Kathryn

Kaia Gerber as Esther

Elias Azimi as Chris

Tomaso Sanelli as Trent.

Alexandra Beaton as Bridget

Austin Lindsay as Trey

Lukas Gage as Sammy.

Megan Fox as Megan

Bowen Yang as Davis

James Van Der Beek as Charlie

Charli XCX as Herself

Plot of the series

Overcompensating is a coming-of-age story centered on Benny, a closeted former football star trying to redefine himself at college. After following his sister Grace to Yates University, Benny struggles with fitting in while keeping his s*xuality hidden. He quickly bonds with Carmen, another outsider, and the two form a deep, platonic friendship.

Throughout the season, Benny deals with peer pressure, internalized fears, and unspoken feelings for Miles. Grace navigates her own dilemmas while dating Peter, a senior with influence and insecurity. Supporting characters like Hailee and George offer comedic moments and deeper insights into college life.

As the show progresses, it balances humor with emotional storytelling, capturing the confusion and transformation of youth. The narrative is both deeply personal and universally relatable.

You can watch Overcompensating exclusively on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates as the year progresses.

