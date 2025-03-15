7 sports comedies to watch if you like Netflix’s Running Point

Running Point is an American sports comedy series developed by Elaine Ko, Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, featuring Kate Hudson in the lead role. The show debuted on Netflix on February 27, 2025, and was renewed for a second season in March 2025.

The show Running Point tracks Isla Gordon, who was once a party girl turned sports team leader, as she inherits her family's professional basketball team. It quickly becomes clear, though, that running a team is far from what she had anticipated on or off the court.

If fans loved Running Point for its sport leadership themes, personal reinvention, and the intrigue of handling a team, then here are seven other sports comedies that bring that same energy.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ted Lasso, and other sports comedies to watch if you like Netflix’s Running Point

1) Ted Lasso (Three seasons)

Ted Lasso manages the soccer club AFC Richmond (Image via Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama series created by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. It originated from a character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports promos for Premier League coverage.

The series is based on Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is accidentally appointed to manage the English soccer club AFC Richmond.

Unaware that owner Rebecca wants him to fail, Ted’s optimism and unique coaching style gradually win over the team. Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2020, followed by season 2 on July 23, 2021, and season 3 on March 15, 2023.

Like Running Point, this sports comedy follows an underdog coach who has to survive the dangers of being a team leader while winning over skeptical players and owners.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) Shoresy (Four seasons)

In Shoresy, a leader takes charge of a struggling team (Image via Hulu)

Shoresy is a Canadian comedy series created by and starring Jared Keeso. A Letterkenny spin-off, it follows Shoresy as he moves to Sudbury, Ontario, to join the struggling Senior A hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs.

The show premiered on Crave in Canada on May 13, 2022, and on Hulu in the U.S. on May 27, 2022. It has been renewed multiple times, with its fourth season debuting on January 24, 2025, and a season 5 confirmed.

After 20 straight losses, the Bulldogs face being shut down. Shoresy makes a bold bet with GM Nat, vowing they will never lose again if he takes control. With a new coach, Sanguinet, and a roster of players who refuse to lose, he works to turn the team around, fill the arena, and prove they belong on the ice.

Fans of Running Point will enjoy this hockey comedy, where a brash leader takes charge of a struggling team and tries to turn their losing streak around.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Win or Lose (Eight episodes)

Win or Lose follows a middle school softball team (Image via Disney+)

Win or Lose is Pixar's first original scripted series, created by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates for Disney+. The animated miniseries features the middle school softball team, the Pickles, in the week leading up to their championship game.

Each episode presents the same events from a different character’s perspective, reflected in a unique visual style. The show features a cast including Will Forte, Izaac Wang, Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, and Rhea Seehorn, with a musical score by Ramin Djawadi.

It was released on February 19, 2025, with eight episodes.

Like Running Point, this sports animated series explores the personal and competitive life of a group, portraying the multiple faces of victory.

Where to watch: Disney+

4) Blue Mountain State (Three seasons)

'Mountain Goats' football team (Image via Apple TV+)

Blue Mountain State is an American sitcom that premiered on Spike (now Paramount Network) on January 11, 2010. Created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer, the series follows the fictional Blue Mountain State University and its football team, the "Mountain Goats."

It mocks elements of college life, such as partying, hazing, football, and excess. Over time, the show gained a cult following, primarily due to its availability on Netflix.

If viewers enjoy the blend of outrageous humor and sports chaos in Running Point, this college football comedy offers intense rivalries and wild team antics.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Eastbound & Down (Four seasons)

Kenny Powers tries to reclaim his fame in Eastbound & Down (Image via Apple TV+)

Eastbound & Down is an HBO sports comedy series created by Ben Best, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride. Starring McBride as Kenny Powers, a washed-up former major league pitcher, the show follows his reluctant return to his hometown in Shelby, North Carolina, where he takes a job as a middle school gym teacher.

Despite his downfall, Kenny is determined to regain fame but often sabotages himself. The series ran from February 15, 2009, to November 17, 2013. Kenny Powers was loosely inspired by MLB figures like John Rocker and Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams.

Running Point fans will appreciate this sports comedy about a former athlete trying to reinvent himself while clashing with his new environment.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

6) The League (Seven seasons)

The six competitive friends in The League (Image via Apple TV+)

The League is an American sitcom television show that initially aired on FX and later moved to FXX, where it was run for seven seasons from October 29, 2009, to December 9, 2015.

Set in Chicago, the show follows six competitive friends obsessed with their fantasy football league, resorting to extreme tactics that lead to chaos, pranks, and unexpected consequences.

Just as Running Point explores the off-court drama of basketball management, this series humorously captures the extreme lengths friends go to in their fantasy football obsession.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu

7) Ballers (Five seasons)

Dwayne Johnson plays the role of a financial manager (Image via Prime Video)

Ballers is an American sports comedy-drama television series developed by Stephen Levinson that was broadcast on HBO for five years from June 21, 2015, to October 13, 2019.

The series features Dwayne Johnson as Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player who turns his life around by pursuing a new profession as a financial manager to pro football players, helping them navigate their finances as well as the highs and lows of fame.

The series boasts an A-list supporting cast that includes Rob Corddry, London Brown, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, Jazmyn Simon, Arielle Kebbel, Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, and Andy Garcia.

Similar to Running Point, this sports comedy-drama has a lead working in the cutthroat arena of professional sport and battling personal and professional adversity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max

Viewers can watch all ten episodes of Running Point on Netflix.

