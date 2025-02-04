Shoresy season 3 recap: All to remember before watching season 4

The Canadian comedy series Shoresy season 3 aired on Hulu from May 24 to June 21, 2024. All six episodes were written by lead star Jared Keeso and directed by Sean and Dan Skene. The show is a spin-off of Keeso's previous sitcom Letterkenny, which ran from 2016 to 2023.

The show's official synopsis, as per Hulu, reads:

"Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again."

The sitcom is slated to return for its fourth season on February 26, 2025, on Hulu. Ahead of the season 4 premiere, here's a brief recap of Shoresy season 3.

Do the Sudbury Bulldogs win the tournament in Shoresy season 3?

At the start of Shoresy season 3, the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs prepared to host the National Senior Tournament. They had to compete against five other teams for the title of the country's best hockey team.

The Bulldogs' winning streak from season 2 ended after they lost to SOO Hunt. Captain Shoresy is upset, especially since he played with a concussion. However, Coach Sanguinet praised the team for giving their best despite injuries.

Later, the boys had a walking competition to see who was hurt the most. They decided Shoresy was the most injured and needed 4 to 6 weeks to recover. Despite this, Shoresy played in the first tournament game and helped the team win against the Charlottetown Reds.

He suffered another concussion while playing against the Brooks Barrelmen, and landed up in hospital. Nat, the team's owner, did not allow him to play in the semi-finals, despite his protests. She also urged him to consider retiring from hockey, saying she cared more about his well-being than winning the tournament.

After discussing with his foster family, Shoresy agreed to hang up the skates at the end of the tournament and focused on the next chapter of his life.

Even though he couldn't play, Shoresy showed up to support his team from the stands in the semi-final game against SOO Hunt. He intentionally started a brawl to help his team out, and it worked in their favor as the Bulldogs won the game. They headed to the final game against Les Rapides Des Rawdon.

Although suspended for starting the brawl, Shoresy was allowed to play in the final game out of respect. The Bulldogs headed for defeat after two periods but made a resounding comeback and ultimately win the game 5-4. Shoresy lifted the National Senior Tournament trophy and overcame with tears knowing that it was the last trophy of his career.

Nat starts a community program in Shoresy season 3

Due to Shoresy's growing popularity, Nat, Ziig, and Miig asked him to give back to his community by hosting a couple of webinars and seminars for young kids. He reluctantly agreed and, to his surprise, became a hit among kids.

He also appeared on the child reporter Jory Jordan’s show, Sudbury Kids Sports Report. The two got into their routine of trading barbs, but Jory's remarks about his age touched a nerve, causing him to reflect whether he was truly past his prime.

After announcing his retirement, Jory thanked Shoresy for helping him out, as their interviews had brought in increased viewership. Although Jory had chided him at every possible turn, he respected Shoresy for his commitment to the game and his community.

Do Shoresy and Laura takes things to the next level in Shoresy season 3?

Throughout Shoresy season 3, the titular character swooned over the local reporter Laura Mohr. When his longtime crush informed him that she would be interviewing the top players from each of the competing teams, he couldn't help but feel jealous.

Gord Gallant, the star player of the Charlottetown Reds, asked Laura out after their interview, but she turned him down, saying she was already seeing someone. She also interviewed Sly Sylvestri from Vaughan Canadesi and the Freezer Twins from Brooks Barrelmen during the tournament.

In the season finale, Shoresy told Laura about an offer to work as a hockey analyst for BROdude. Later, Nat offered him a coaching position with her. The season ended without Shoresy deciding on his career path.

Stay tuned for episode recaps of Shoresy season 4 after its premiere on Hulu.

