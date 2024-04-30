5 best shows like Shoresy to watch ahead of season 3

Shoresy is a Canadian comedy series, originally from the house of Crave. However, in the U.S., the show is available to stream on Hulu. Shoresy is created and written by Jared Keeso with Jacob Tierney in the chair of the director, the same duo who developed its parent series, Letterkenny.

Shoresy premiered back in May 2022 with a six-episode season, which straight away hit the chord with fans of Letterkenny. The humor came from a similar place as the original series and promises to tickle your funny bone if childish and irreverent humor is something you enjoy. A six-episode second season will be released in 2024.

The cast features Jared Keeso in the titular role, finally giving a face to the character from Letterkenny. Other pivotal cast members include Ryan McDonell, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Max Bouffard, and more.

A third season of Shoresy is set to premiere on Crave on May 24, 2024. However, the six-episode season will not arrive on Hulu, its U.S. streaming host, before June 21, 2024. So the American audience will have to wait for more than a month and a half before they can see the latest season of Shoresy.

"In Season 3, Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament, facing off against teams from across Canada, like the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi, and SOO Hunt."

But fret not, we have curated a list of similar shows that you can check out while waiting for Shoresy's third season to arrive on Hulu.

Ted Lasso, Welcome to Wrexham and more - 5 shows you can watch while waiting for Shoresy season 3

1) Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso (Image via Apple TV+)

Similar to Shoresy, Ted Lasso is a sports comedy drama from Apple TV+. The story for the show has been developed and written by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence, along with Jason Sudeikis, who also stars in the titular role. The series premiered in 2020 with a 10-episode season, which was an instant hit among the audience. Ted Lasso has since released two more seasons.

The cast features Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Toheeb Jimoh, and others in pivotal roles alongside Sudeikis. Ted Lasso has garnered universal acclaim as well as multiple prestigious accolades throughout its run.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Jason Sudeikis is a football coach leading a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism...and biscuits."

2) Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham (Image via FX)

Welcome to Wrexham is an American sports docu-series from FX. The show follows the previously not-so-famous EFL League Two Welsh football team, Wrexham A.F.C. The team was bought by prominent Hollywood actors, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in 2021.

"Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds run Wrexham Football Club as they try to create an underdog story the world can root for. From Hollywood to Wales, the docuseries tracks their crash course in ownership and the interwoven fates of a team and a town."

While it all started with uncertainty, Wrexham A.F.C. has been doing surprisingly well in the subsequent seasons since the takeover by the actors. They started from the 19th position in the 2019-2020 National League, became champions of the 2022-2023 National League, and were promoted to EFL League Two in 2023-2024. They then ranked second in the league and were promoted to EFL League One for the 2024–2025 season.

3) The League

The League (Image via FX)

The League is an American sports sitcom. The series was created, written, and directed largely by the Scheffer couple, Jeff and Jackie. The League premiered on FX with a six-episode season back in 2009 and went on to air a total of seven seasons before concluding in 2015.

The cast featured Mark Duplass, Jonathan Lajoie, Nick Kroll, Stephen Rannazzisi, Paul Scheer, and Katie Aselton in the pivotal roles, alongside prominent actors like Jason Mantzoukas, Leslie Bibb, Seth Rogen, Rob Riggle, Seth Morris, and others in recurring supporting roles. The League was a critical success, as well as a hit among the audience.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable."

4) Benders

Benders (Image via AMC)

Benders is a sitcom series from the house of IFC. Created by Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti, the series was released in 2015 with an eight-episode season. However, since the series could not pull a lot of viewers during its time on air, it was dropped after a single season.

The cast featured Andrew Schulz, Lindsey Broad, Chris Distefano, Mark Gessner, and Ruy Iskandar in the central roles, alongside other prominent actors in pivotal supporting roles. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"Benders follows a team of friends bonded by an irrational obsession with their men's ice hockey team, The Chubbys."

5) Letterkenny

Letterkenny (Image via Hulu)

Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom, originally from the house of Crave. In the U.S., it streams as a Hulu Original series. Created by Jared Keeso, the show is developed by Keeso alongside Jacob Tierney, who also takes up the role of director. The series has aired 12 seasons between 2016 and 2023 and even rolled out two spin-offs: an animated prequel called Littlekenny and Shoresy.

The title was originally a series of YouTube short videos titled Letterkenny Problems, which had been streamed since 2013 before getting picked up by Crave in 2015 to be made into a proper show. The cast includes Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, and others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for the series on Crave reads as follows:

"The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their ass kicked."

These are some of our favorite picks of shows that we think will be right up your alley if you liked Shoresy. With the third season of Shoresy still over a month away for the U.S. audience, these titles will do a great job of keeping you occupied.

While Shoresy's third season is set to arrive on Crave on May 24, 2024, it will arrive on Hulu's U.S. streaming platform on July 21, 2024.