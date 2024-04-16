League Two club Wrexham keen on signing Arsenal star on a permanent deal in the summer - Reports

League Two club Wrexham are prepared to make a move to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo on a permanent basis once the season ends. The League Two side, who recently confirmed their promotion to League One for next season, are looking to the future as they want to compete with the best sides.

Owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Welsh club have secured a second successive promotion to reach England's third tier. They confirmed their promotion with a thumping 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, and now sit in second place behind Stockport.

A huge part of their success this season has been Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo, who has provided a calming presence at the back for the side. The 22-year-old was signed on loan by the League Two side despite having suitors from abroad, as they looked to replace Ben Foster.

Former Manchester United man Foster played a key role in helping the club gain promotion to League Two last season. The veteran goalkeeper chose to retire at the start of the 2023-24 season, leaving the position to Okonkwo.

Okonkwo's loan spell has been so impressive that the club now want him to remain with them going forward. He is in the final months of his contract with Arsenal and has yet to receive a new offer.

According to The Sun, Wrexham are now looking to have Okonkwo join them as a free agent in the summer. The young goalkeeper is expected to receive interest from abroad, but he will certainly be interested in remaining with Wrexham if a suitable agreement can be reached.

Arsenal loanee Okonkwo named in League Two Team of the Season

Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo has been named in the Team of the Season for 2023-24 in League Two after impressing with Wrexham. The young goalkeeper has kept 13 clean sheets in 34 league appearances for the club this season, including one against Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Okonkwo has impressed since joining the League Two side, featuring 38 times across all competitions. The 22-year-old has kept 15 clean sheets and conceded only 34 goals for the side, which has secured back-to-back promotions.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a hugely successful season and will likely play in League One, the third tier of the English football pyramid, next season. The club will make its return to the third tier for the first time in 19 years, showing how far they have come in recent years.

