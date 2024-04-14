WATCH: Jason Sudeikis does the Ted Lasso dance joined by Caitlin Clark, Zach Edey & Co. following 2024 Wooden Awards

American comedian Jason Sudeikis was seen performing the Ted Lasso dance with a group of people that included Wooden Award winners Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark.

Sudeikis, who starred as Ted Lasso in the series that carries the same title, joined the awardees in a pictorial above the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Zach Edey and Caitlin Clark win second-straight Wooden Award

Zach Edey joined Virginia's Ralph Sampson as the player to win the Wooden Award twice for men's basketball.

Edey and Clark were chosen as the Men's and Women's Player of the Year awardees for the second consecutive year. The seven-foot-four Edey joined Virginia's Ralph Sampson as the only repeat winner of the prestigious award for men's basketball.

Caitlin Clark won her second-straight Wooden Award in the women's side after another outstanding performance this season that saw her break the NCAA Division I scoring record encompassing both genders.

Clark, on the other hand, became the seventh female basketball player to win the women's award twice, joining LSU's Seimone Augustus (2005–06), Tennessee's Candace Parker (2007–08), UConn's Maya Moore (2009–2011), Baylor's Brittney Griner (2012–13), UConn's Breanna Stewart (2015–16) and Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (2019–20).

The All-American Team was also acknowledged at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles. The Wooden All-American squad consisted of the ten players who received the most votes in the Wooden Award voting for Best Men's Player of the Year.

They include Edey, RJ Davis (North Carolina), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Dalton Knecht (Tennessee), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State), Caleb Love (Arizona), Tristen Newton (Connecticut) and Jamal Shead (Houston).

From the 10, Davis, Edey, Knecht, Newton and Shead were chosen as finalists for the Wooden Award and were invited to the ceremony.

The organizers also recognized Arkansas coach John Calipari as this year's Legends of Coaching awardee.

Calipari, who coached Kentucky to the 2012 national championship, joined North Carolina's Dean Smith, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas' Roy Williams, UConn's Jim Calhoun, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Florida's Billy Donovan, Tennesee's Pat Summitt, Connecticut's Geno Auriemma, Stanford Tara VanDerveer and South Carolina's Dawn Staley among the long list of winners of the award, which was first launched in 1999.

