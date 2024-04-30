Daniel Ricciardo hangs out with American comedian Andrew Schulz

Daniel Ricciardo was seen playing padel with American comedian Andrew Schulz ahead of the Miami GP.

The Visa Cash App RB driver would race at the Miami Autodrome for the second time in his career as he missed out on the 2023 edition being Red Bull's reserve driver for the first half of last year.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular names in the sport and has a massive fan following in the United States due to his affable nature off the track. He is often spotted hanging out with celebrities in the country such as Dax Shepherd and Kristen Bell and NFL star Josh Allen.

On his Instagram, the RB driver recently posted a couple of short clips of him hanging out and playing padel with Andrew Schulz in New York.

The comedian had previously challenged Daniel Ricciardo on social media after successfully driving a single-seater at the Yas Marina Circuit last year. Schulz wrote:

"Now that I have mastered F1 l… I challenge you @danielricciardo. Any track you want. Name the time and place… as long as you pay for it. Technically I stalled 3 times before I even got on the track but who’s counting right?"

RB team principal showcases hope for Daniel Ricciardo's 2024 campaign

RB team principal Laurent Mekies stated that he was confident that Daniel Ricciardo could turn around his year after early season struggles against his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Speaking with Autosport, the Italian was convinced that the 34-year-old can display the same potential inside the car as he did in his short stint in 2023. He said:

“Yeah, absolutely. It's the DNA of our job to try to identify what car set-up is needed for both the car and the drivers to perform at their best, and that is what we are doing with both our drivers. We have seen a strong growth from Yuki and we are seeing Daniel getting back on his trajectory.”

“We have not reached the finish line there and we have a few things mid-term coming to help him feel better in the car and to make sure that our car suits his driving style the best. But certainly, it will be a good confidence boost to see that there is tangible progress like we saw over [the China] weekend.”

Hopefully, Daniel Ricciardo can display his old form at the Miami GP this weekend and build on the momentum he gathered in China.