"That's insane" - UFC veteran and fans react to Tristan Tate targeting Seth Rogen for marijuana use

Tristan Tate recently took a shot at Seth Rogen for his cannabis consumption and conveyed astonishment at the Hollywood actor's current appearance.

Rogen was endorsing a party ashtray from his cannabis brand, Houseplant, on X and jokingly suggested that it could be used for group settings or by individuals like himself, who enjoy smoking multiple joints simultaneously, as he demonstrated by puffing on three joints at once.

Seth Rogen's post

The viral video prompted a reaction from the younger Tate sibling, who appeared surprised by Rogen's appearance and drew comparisons between him and his brother, Andrew Tate:

"This man is only three and a half years older than @Cobratate."

Tristan Tate's post

X users, including UFC welterweight veteran Jake Shields, responded to Tate's comments with a variety of reactions.

Shields wrote:

"He's younger than me. That's insane."

One user wrote:

"I couldn't imaging being this guy. It seems like his only hobby is to get high. That sounds incredibly boring 🤣"

More reactions

"Seth living rent free in everyone's heads."

"At least he can leave his own country tho lol."

Houseplant started from a collaboration between Rogen and film producer Evan Goldberg, which was established in their homeland of Canada in 2018 before expanding to the United States in 2021.

Offering unique marijuana products and related accessories, the company is overseen by Michael Mohr, Goldberg’s cousin, and Rogen’s longtime friend. The trio developed the concept of Houseplant in anticipation of cannabis legalization in Canada and select areas of the U.S.

Tristan Tate and Andrew reveal their latest $3M Pagani acquisition

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate recently announced their newest supercar purchase, a stunning Pagani. The controversial social media influencer siblings announced on X that they had acquired the Pagani Utopia, a hypercar valued at around $3 million.

'Cobra' responded to a compilation video featuring the car:

"Stop asking. Yes, I have one."

Andrew Tate's post

Following that, the younger Tate sibling also chimed in on the same video, confirming that they had placed an order for the luxury vehicle a year ago:

"Finally, the world gets to see it. I saw it a year ago when Andrew and I ordered ours. Behold."

Tristan Tate's post

The Tate brothers collectively own a garage filled with more than 50 unique vehicles, featuring an extensive collection of renowned car brands such as Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, BMW, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and numerous others.