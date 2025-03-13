The Rock FINALLY confirms massive rumor with new message

The Rock recently took to his Twitter/X account to finally confirm a big rumor that had been doing internet rounds over the last couple of weeks. The Final Boss has disclosed that he was indeed collaborating with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese for a film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt.

A few days back, a report claimed that The Rock would join forces with Scorsese for an upcoming Hawaii-set gangster story. This sent shockwaves through the film world as Martin Scorsese and Dwayne Johnson came from different schools of filmmaking. While the former's works were rooted in realism, the latter's filmography is filled with action blockbusters that seldom generate critical acclaim.

However, the rumors seem to be true as The Rock has now sent out a message on his X account, where he wrote about the upcoming film. The WWE legend also shared details about the movie's setting and how it would span three decades:

"Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career - working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese. In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised - Hawaii. Much more to come. Aloha nui loa 🥃 xo," he tweeted.

Drew McIntyre has hinted at teaming up with The Rock and John Cena

In a recent interview, The Scottish Warrior teased joining forces with The Final Boss and John Cena's newly-formed heel alliance that began at Elimination Chamber 2025. Drew McIntyre revealed that he spoke to the Hollywood megastar at the Toronto premium live event and that they had something in the works:

"I mentioned it all started with The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year and knowing where the company was going to go. Rock sent the sword. He's always been on my side, and I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there are a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes," McIntyre said.

No doubt, the addition of McIntyre would further strengthen the alliance and set him up for an interesting road to WrestleMania 41.

